Amid The Late Show’s Cancellation And The Paramount Merger, The Daily Show's Desi Lydic Addresses Whether Series Has Been Asked To Make Changes

The Daily Show has long reported on major events impacting not just the United States but the world at large. With that analysis comes biting commentary that usually skewers public figures like politicians. The late-night TV landscape is changing, with The Late Show’s recent cancellation being further indication of that notion. Also, Paramount Global, the corporate parent to both of the aforementioned programs is going through corporate restructuring. Now, Daily Show's Desi Lydic is speaking on whether changes are in store for the series.

What’s Going On At The Daily Show Amid The Sea Of Changes?

Desi Lydic has been a presence on The Daily Show since 2015 and, since then, she’s not only served as a correspondent but also a rotating host. In 2024, Lydic won the Primetime Emmy for hosting after several nominations in various categories. This year, the comedian was also among the 2025 Emmy nominees and, on Saturday, she won Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. Following her win, Lydic fielded a question about whether Daily may be censored moving forward:

Have you heard anything? Do you have something to report? Because I would like to know. I sure hope not. We’re kind of finding things out like everyone else. But we have not been asked to change anything. We aren’t holding back, so we don’t intend to.

The question shared in Gold Derby’s YouTube video refers to the fact that Paramount recently merged with Skydance, and new CEO David Ellison is now in charge. With this new corporate regime in place, it’s been speculated that big brass might seek to make alterations to content, as Ellison allegedly wants to get back to “fundamentals.” Ellison has said, however, that he’s a fan of South Park, which has been making headlines for sparking political-related controversies.

Why Are People Still Questioning The Late Show’s Cancellation?

Despite some upbeat comments made by David Ellison, there are those who are still skeptical about the cancellation of The Late Show. Paramount explained that the decision to axe the series was motivated by financial variables. A somewhat grim-looking financial picture has since emerged, and it’s also been alleged that Stephen Colbert’s show has been losing CBS millions over the last several years.

Some continue to side-eye the cancellation decision, however, due to other recent developments. Around that same time, Paramount settled its 60 Minutes-related lawsuit with U.S. President Donald Trump, and that legal situation was largely considered to be the final obstacle standing in the way of the Skydance merger. Additionally, Stephen Colbert was openly critical of his employers for settling the suit, with some insiders even claiming that the host was essentially “daring” execs to fire him.

Various late-night veterans have since spoken out about The Late Show’s demise, such as the program’s former host, David Letterman as well as Jimmy Kimmel, who doesn’t believe the series has lost as much money as reported. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also denounced the cancellation with a fiery, on-air address about the work that hosts perform night after night.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Jon Stewart isn’t contending with changes on his own show at the moment, according to Desi Lydic. However, with the changes taking place within the media landscape right now and the shifts at Paramount, it’s difficult not to wonder if The Daily Show will remain unimpacted moving forward.