Colman Domingo Is Voicing The Cowardly Lion In Wicked: For Good, And Fans Are Freaking Out

A number of movie musicals have won Best Picture over the years, and that could happen again this Awards Season thanks to Jon M. Chu's Wicked: For Good. After the first Wicked crushed at the box office (and streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). The wait is nearly over, and it was just revealed that Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo will be voicing the Cowardly Lion. And fan are totally reaking out about it.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is changing everyday as we get closer to its release in November. There's been some question about who will be playing the Lion, with Chu teasing that moviegoers will be hyped. Now we can confirm that's true, with Domingo posting on Instagram about his role. Check it out below:

And just like that, the acclaimed actor has joined the adventures of Oz in Wicked: For Good. It's unclear how large the role of The Cowardly Lion will be, given he doesn't have much to do in the stage musical. But with a talent like Colman Domingo voicing him, I have to assume he'll have more lines than what Broadway fans are used to.

While this casting might be a surprise, it seems to be a happy one. Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their excitement about star of Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) joining the Wizard of Oz prequel. Some choice comments include:

Clearly audiences are hyped about this casting, even if we haven't actually heard Domingo as The Cowardly Lion yet. The character was shown briefly in the Wicked: For Good trailer, but we likely won't hear his voice until the sequel hits theaters. Luckily, the wait is nearly over.

Those who watched the first Wicked movie will recall how the Cowardly Lion briefly appeared as a cub. After Doctor Dillamond is removed from Shiz University, a new teacher comes in to show the wonders of putting an animal in the cage. Eventually Elphaba and Fiyero step in and rescue the little guy, setting him free in the forest before Cynthia Erivo sings "I'm Not That Girl."

Exactly how this beloved Wizard of Oz character factors into the story when Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. But this casting should only help to further increase excitment over the project