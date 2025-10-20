Two Epcot Rides Are Getting Big Changes, And I'm Way Happier With One Than The Other
Epcot is getting one really cool change and one that's far less exciting.
Your favorite ride at Walt Disney World or Disneyland will inevitably change. Whether it gets entirely replaced, or simply updated with something that didn’t used to be there, rides will likely undergo a major update at some point. While any changes to nostalgic favorites are often viewed as negatives by fans, the reality is that for every change that isn’t well received, there’s one that is.
And then sometimes you get both at the same time. The last couple of days have revealed major changes at Walt Disney World for two different rides at Epcot in the coming months (one of which can also be found at Disneyland Resort). And I’m even split, because while one has me excited, the other is bumming me out.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Is Losing Its 3D
Two months ago, it was revealed that Remy's Totally Zany Adventure, the Ratatouille-themed attraction at Disneyland Paris, would be undergoing a refurbishment that would remove the attraction’s 3D video elements. At the time, I wrote that I was afraid the same thing would happen to the attraction at Epcot, and unsurprisingly, that exact change was recently announced, as the ride will close for a few days next month to make this change.
While I’m not surprised, I’m disappointed. Transforming the video portion of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure into 2D quite literally makes it less impressive than it previously was. 3D adds something to a simple video that makes it more interesting, and it’s just the sort of thing that a theme park can do that you simply won’t find in other places.
While I’m not saying I will be avoiding Remy going forward, I will certainly be less excited to go on it the next time I have the chance. Although maybe that’s ok, because there’s another Epcot ride undergoing a change in the future that I’m much more interested in seeing.
Soarin’ Across America Is Coming to Epcot and Disney California Adventure
2026 will mark the 250th birthday of the United States of America, and the company that brought us an entire animatronic musical revue, America Sings, for America’s 200th birthday, will be doing something special for this birthday too. This morning it was announced that Soarin’ Across America will replace Soarin’ Around the World at both Epcot and Disney California Adventure next summer as part of a major celebration of America by Disney.
The announcement of the new addition came via the attraction’s Chief Flight Attendant, Patrick Warburton, who hosts the introductory safety video before the ride, and gave a patriotic spin on his normal spiel. All I can say is, “Nice work, pal.”
No word on exactly when the new video will debut or how long it will last. This will mark the third version of Sarin in U.S. parks. The original Soarin' over California still returns to Disney California Adventure for a few months every year. The current standard version, Soarin' Around the World, recently fixed a major the famous tilting Eiffel Tower.
This is a change I can get behind. While I obviously can’t be sure that Soarin’ Across America will be the best version of Soarin’ ever, Soarin’ is always great, and so getting a new version of the attraction will be fun for however long it lasts.
