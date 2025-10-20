Sadie Sink Was Spotted On The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set For The First Time, And Fans Keep Debating Who She’ll Play

Production on Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie is still underway. Thanks to some behind the scenes leaked images, Sadie Sink (who was previously cast in a mysterious role) has finally been spotted on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set. With the star's spotting, fans are still debating who she’ll play in the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie, and needless to say, there are no shortage of possibilities.

The Daily Mail shared some behind the scenes images that show Holland performing some intense stunts. But what is particularly interesting is for the first time, the Stranger Things star was spotted on set, wrapped in a beige hoodie and khaki coat as she chatted away with crew. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order quickly zeroed in on the combat boots and camo pants, which apparently got the fan-casting wheels turning overtime about who she could be portraying in the new superhero film.

So what is the going theory on who the popular actress could be playing? From a long lost Parker to a beloved Mutant, there is a ton of speculation. Let's break it down.

Who The Internet Thinks Sadie Sink Is Playing

Because of Sadie Sink’s signature red hair, fans immediately began speculating that she could be playing one of Marvel’s many iconic redheads. Until recently, it wasn’t even clear whether she’d keep her fiery locks for the film, but the new set photos have officially confirmed that she will. Naturally, that confirmation sent Marvel fans into overdrive, tossing out every possible character from the House of Ideas who shares the same hair color.

The Marvel fan account @Jamesons on X (formerly Twitter) shared the new photos, suggesting that the American Odyssey actress might be portraying Rachel Cole, the Punisher’s ex-partner, noting the tactical outfit, the long coat (possibly concealing a skull emblem), and of course, the matching red hair. While this rumor supports previous reports of Frank getting a female sidekick , this theory only fueled more speculation, as fans quickly chimed in with their own takes:

“Sadie is too big for a Marvel Z-tier character. To me, it's almost certain that she's the Jean… there have been rumors about her forever. If she's not, it's a waste of casting.” – @EuRubs

“Rachel Cole theoretically already appeared in the Second Season of the Punisher series, that girl he ends up taking care of.” – @UltraTheus3114

“it makes absolutely no sense to cast a 20-year-old actress to play a widowed woman in her 30s, and besides, it's already more than obvious that she'll have super powers.” – @blackxpeace

“We wanted jean Grey.” – @EdsonPelegrino

“Man, I like that idea. Better than being just another love interest for Peter; plus, it's an evolution for Castle's character. You can already tell that the plot won't involve Peter having to convince the guy, for the umpteenth time, that killing is wrong.” – @Zumbivampiro

“She'll obviously be the Mary Jane Venom from some alternate reality.” – @alejadoguhulee

I honestly think it's Teresa Parker.” - @ElGrandBaiano

There you have it, there is no shortage of speculation on who the Whale actress may be playing. But where do I stand on these rumors? Let me explain.

My Thoughts On The Rachel Cole Rumors

If I’m being honest, Rachel Cole wouldn’t have been my first, second or even fifth choice for a character I’d expect to see Sadie Sink playing in the MCU. As @ElGrandBaiano suggested, Teresa Parker could be an option, but that feels a little too Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) for my taste. The whole “long-lost sister of Peter Parker, daughter of secret-agent parents” storyline is already pretty out there — even knowing how the Marvel Multiverse works standards.

Speaking of the Multiverse, I was secretly hoping the Fear Street alum might be playing Mayday Parker, Peter and MJ’s daughter from an alternate universe. But as cool as that would be, it doesn’t really fit the grounded, street-level Spider-Man movie we’ve been hearing about. As for the Jean Grey theory, I love the boldness, but I just don’t see Marvel introducing a character that massive as a side role in another hero’s film. If (or when) Jean shows up, it’ll almost certainly be in a dedicated X-Men project.

So for now, all signs, and leaks, seem to point toward Rachel Cole being the most likely choice. That may not sound exciting at first, but I’m not ready to write it off. Sadie Sink has proven time and again, especially in Stranger Things (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), that she can bring real emotional depth to any role. If anyone can elevate a smaller, lesser-known Marvel character into something special, it’s her.

We’ll know for sure when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026, as part of the upcoming 2026 movie release schedule.