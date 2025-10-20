Sabrina Carpenter Appeared In Another Domingo Sketch, But SNL Fans Have Bigger Plans For Her And Marcello Hernández

Sabrina Carpenter made her return to Saturday Night Live this weekend amid the 2025 TV schedule, and she certainly made an impression as both the host and musical guest. Carpenter participated in some excellent sketches and performed some of her hit songs live. (She particularly drew praise for performing “Manchild” in SNL-themed underwear). To kick off the night, though, Carpenter appeared in another Domingo sketch with Marcello Hernández, and fans seem to be loving it while also dropping other ideas for the stars.

Another Domingo Sketch Involving Sabrina Carpenter And Marcello Hernández Debuts

This latest Domingo bit sees the ever-shaky couple Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) and Matt (Andrew Dismukes) celebrating the latter’s 30th birthday. Kelsey surprises her beau by inviting her friends (not his) to sing a song about a trip they took to Nashville to find him a birthday gift. Kelsey’s bestie, Sophie, (Carpenter) leads the charge, as the gal pals belt out tunes in Matt’s honor. Of course, the event takes an awkward turn when it’s revealed that Kelsey once again hooked up with Domingo (Hernández), who also attends the shindig:

Domingo Cold Open - SNL - YouTube Watch On

It goes without saying that these Domingo sketches have become fan-favorites, and this one does not disappoint. The sight of Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska singing lyrics set to the tunes of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” and Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra" is too funny. Of course, the icing on the cake is Hernández’s semi-cover of “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time Sabrina Carpenter has participated in a Domingo bit. She previously played one of Kelsey’s friends in the “Vow Renewal” sketch that was included in SNL50: The Anniversary Special. While everyone in these sketches shine, it’s hard not to single out both Carpenter and Marcello Hernández for their performances. It seems the Internet has no problem doing that, and a number of fans even appear to want the pair to collaborate outside of SNL.

What Are Fans Saying About Hernández And Carpenter?

Carpenter and Hernández have become somewhat synonymous with each other in some respects. Hernández even appeared in character as Domingo during one of the songstress’ Short n’ Sweet Tour stops earlier this year. The two stars have become a viral duo and, ahead of this week’s show, they even went viral for a video in which they lip-synced to a Nicki Minaj song. Check it out:

same height bracket, understand each other’s humor, i fear they might be soulmates that won’t realize it until a decade passes pic.twitter.com/tSqrhVEAKfOctober 17, 2025

Beyond that, there are those who really like the idea of the pair being a couple, especially given their respective statuses as a “short king” and “short queen.” Hernández is currently in a relationship with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, but that apparently hasn’t stopped fans from shipping him and Carpenter. Aside from a real-life relationship, though, stans also wouldn’t mind seeing the two stars co-lead a romantic comedy. Check out some of the comments they shared to X:

Marcello has a gf, and we KNOW him and Sabrina are friends, and thats cool. But the "we need them in a romcom" comments are 100% valid. - @malexlikesfilms

And I've always said Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernández should get together and maximize their short king/queenness. like the tayvis for us short people. - @tayhader

[I] need Marcello and Sabrina to work together on a tv show, movie, or even music video together already. I’ll take anything [at this point]. - @fmasistahood

I'm so serious PUT SABRINA CARPENTER AND MARCELLO HERNANDEZ IN A ROMCOM NOWWW - @LMSHNGRL

They know that Marcello x Sabrina duo is too powerful. - @lcvecarpenter

The people certainly seem to know what they want and, I can see Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernández headlining a rom-com. Heck, given the popularity of the recurring Domingo sketches, maybe the two could even star in a film centered around the character. Given that other films starring SNL characters exist, it’s certainly not an impossibility. We’ll have to wait and see if anything actually comes to fruition but, if not, let’s hope fans can at least look forward to seeing Hernández and Carpenter in more sketches down the line.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Saturday Night Live is available in its entirety on Peacock. A membership costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With the higher tiers, enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Saturday Night Live Season 51’s next host will be Miles Teller, who will headline the November 1 broadcast, during which Brandi Carlile will be musical guest. In the meantime, stream past SNL episodes using a Peacock subscription.