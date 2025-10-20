Britney Spears Addresses How 'Brain Damage Happened' To Her In Lengthy New Post
Several confusing comments made in this one.
Having spent decades performing for rapt audiences from the stage, Britney Spears has more recently been entertaining (and sometimes confusing) her millions-strong fandom via scantily clad dance videos and career musings on social media. Her latest lengthy post is right up there with some of her most unexpected riffs, as it touches upon past traumas that she may not have spoken publicly about before in her bombshell-dropping memoir, and she claims she feels like she experienced brain damage at one point during a particularly troublesome time.
The pop star has been in the middle of many headlines as of late in connection with You Thought You Knew, the soon-to-be-published memoir penned by her ex Kevin Federline. The former rapper makes certain claims in the book that have caused eyebrows to raise, such as saying Spears watched their sons sleep while holding a knife, which sparked a financially motivated response from Spears’ camp. (He also claims she cheated on him by kissing a female dancer during a European tour.)
While not directly responding to any of the book excerpts from Federline’s memoir, Britney Spears took to Instagram to talk out a few somewhat stream-of-consciousness comparisons between Angelina Jolie’s live-action Maleficent movie and her own life, in particular the idea of a vengeful man burning off and taking away the character’s wings. (She does say that it doesn’t have any relevance to her, but it’s hard to read into her tone there.) In her words:
Spears made claims in the past that she was confined to chairs for upwards of eight hours a day during her four-month stay at a treatment center in the thick of her conservatorship, and has said that she lost the use of her lower extremities during that time, which appears to be what she’s referring to with the above message.
She followed that by explaining how much it damaged her mentally and physically to allegedly be kept from dancing for so many months on end, and seemed to imply that her sporadic dancing vids are ways for her to celebrate her freedom.
Stemming back to the Maleficent comparison, Britney Spears talked about having felt as if her wings had been destroyed by others, saying:
As far as what kind of brain damage Spears would have suffered, it's unknown, and it's unlikely she'll specifically address that in one of her next social posts, though not impossible. If her fans make enough noise to gain the attention of her publicist, manager, etc, then it's plausible she could return to that subject in the future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Spears also veers into a seemingly unrelated question about visiting the Vatican, possibly in relation to her past thoughts about getting married in the Catholic Church, and Vatican-related pictures. But I'll cop to possibly just personally missing the point here:
If we all wake up in 2026 to Britney Spears soaring across the country via a pair of highly advanced bioengineered wings, I think we should just let her fly, ya know?
In the meantime, Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew goes on sale on Tuesday, October 21, though he insists money isn't the driving factor behind him writing it.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.