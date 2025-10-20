Emily Ratajkowski's Futuristic New Dress Gives New Meaning To The 'Floating Shoulders' Look

Emily Ratajkowski is an example of an A-lister who easily attracts buzz due to her sense of style. From making a fashion statement with her 2023 see-through Oscars party dress to wearing nothing but a gold necklace and skirt for her Vogue Australia shoot, she’s a trendsetter worthy of all of the attention. Ratajkowski most recently commanded attention with a futuristic dress that honestly redefines the “floating shoulders” look.

The 34-year-old London native is known for popularizing trends by making them her own. Emrata previously did that by bringing a ‘70s vibe to the sheer chain mail dress trend and by wearing a tank top amid the TikTok "not demure" fad. That's the perfect way to trendset and bring a person's own personal flavor to even the most daring fashion moments. At the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala, though, Ratajkowski brought new meaning to the “floating shoulders” trend by way of a stunning look that can be seen below:

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As part of Duran Lantink’s Jean Paul Gaultier debut, Emily Ratajkowski wore a sky blue ankle-length dress accessorized with silver heels. But one aspect of the dress that’s attracting my attention is the presence of the "floating shoulders." Emily Blunt first debuted this futuristic look at the 2024 Academy Awards, wearing a Schiaparelli gown that made her shoulder straps pop up. Her stylist, Jessica Plaster, explained that the daring style choice was a choice conveying the statement that fashion doesn’t always “play it safe.”

In the case of Emily Ratajkowski, her graceful “floating shoulders” dress did something very different in having the shoulders extend back, rather than going up. However, this feat was not accomplished by defying the law of physics. If you look at the back of the blue gown, a transparent strap is holding it up. This clever design trick gives the impression that the Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble is defying gravity while it's really just subtly making sure the dress perfectly stays in place.

Other than Emily Blunt and Emily Ratajkowski, other celebrities have helped publicize the “floating shoulders” trend. On the 2024 Oscars red carpet, Blunt’s Oppenheimer co-star, Florence Pugh, was wearing a beautiful silver Del Core dress that also featured popping shoulder straps.

In addition, we can’t forget what Hayley Atwell wore at the latest Mission: Impossible premiere. Atwell sported “floating shoulders” on her black gown, which looked flawless. The bold shoulder strap trend proves to be a favorite among major stars, and that clothing attribute brings a level of fun to elegant fashion pieces.

While Emily Ratajkowski could have easily blended in with other celebrities in having her “floating shoulders” pop up, she made a bold move by sporting them in the way she did. Emrata is a true fashionista, and I, for one, can't wait to see what she wears next, especially with awards season moving in.