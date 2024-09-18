The Amount Of Prison Time Julie Chrisley Could Reportedly Serve After Resentencing If Prosecutors Have Their Way

Following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s bank fraud appeal in June, the latter received some significant news. A three-judge panel determined that Julie’s five-year sentence should be overturned, as there was no sufficient evidence to prove she had knowledge of the financial offenses committed. With that, Mrs. Chrisley is currently set to be resentenced later this month in Atlanta. The ex-reality TV star’s legal team is optimistic about her prison time being reduced but, if prosecutors have their way, it’ll be more.

This past Monday, government officials filed a sentencing statement in regard to Julie Chrisley’s case. WSB-TV reports that prosecutors are asking that the former Chrisley Knows Best star’s original seven-year sentence be reinstated. The government shared a formal statement in which laid out whether it’ll introduce new evidence during the sentencing along with its rationale for its request:

For resentencing purposes, the government does not intend to introduce new or additional evidence on when Julie joined the bank fraud conspiracy. Instead, the government will proceed on an actual loss amount of $4.7 million—the actual loss incurred after Julie’s real estate company received its first fraudulent loan on July 11, 2007. At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range.

Both of the Chrisleys were originally sentenced in November 2022, with Todd being ordered to serve 12 years in the Pensacola, Florida-based Federal Prison Camp. Meanwhile, Julie was ordered to serve out her seven years in Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. In September 2023, the Chrisleys’ respective prison stints were reduced , per Federal Prison Bureau records. Todd’s sentence was shortened by nearly two years, and Julie's was reduced by a total of 14 months.

Recent news of the government’s sentencing filing comes months after family attorney Jay Surgent revealed his hopes for when Julie Chrisley would be released . Surgent opined that due to the resentencing, his client’s prison time could be “significantly knocked off by 1-2 years” and also said he’d like to have her home by “next spring or summer.” Regardless of the outcome, Surgent called the appeal court’s decision to overturn Chrisley’s sentence a “big, big deal.”

Days after Jay Surgent made his comments, though, Savannah Chrisley, Julie’s daughter, shared a different plan . The podcaster, who initially responded to Julie’s overturned sentence with a hopeful response on social media, aimed to have her mom home sooner. It was Savannah’s hope that her mother might be home by this coming Thanksgiving.

All the while, there’s been speculation regarding Mrs. Chrisley’s whereabouts as of late. That was spurred after the Prison Bureau confirmed she wasn’t in its custody . It was later reported that Julie was (and remains) in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Her exact location is still unknown and, when Savannah shared a message on the matter, she confirmed that she was legally obligated not to provide specific information.

Despite all of that, Julie Chrisley is still expected to appear in court for her resentencing hearing, which is scheduled to take place on September 25. It remains to be seen whether a federal judge will ultimately grant the government its request to reinstate Chrisley’s original seven-year sentence.