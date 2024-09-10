As Rumors Swirl Around Julie Chrisley’s Location Ahead Of Resentencing Hearing, Her Daughter Savannah Chrisley Shared A Message

Julie Chrisley is set to be resentenced over two years after being found guilty of bank fraud , tax evasion and more alongside husband Todd and Peter Tarantino. However, ahead of her hearing, there’s been a bit of uncertainty regarding her location. It was reported earlier this month that Julie – who’s been serving her sentence in prison – was not in the prison bureau’s custody. Rumors continue to swirl around the alleged whereabouts of the Chrisley Knows Best alum and, amid that, her daughter, Savannah, issued a message.

How Did This Latest Situation Involving Julie Chrisley Start?

The former USA Network star has been serving her five-year sentence (which was reduced from seven years) at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky since she reported there in early 2023. Back in June, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that there was no sufficient evidence to prove Mrs. Chrisley was aware of the financial infractions at the center of her case. With that, it was determined that her sentence would be overturned.

At the beginning of September, Julie Chrisley’s legal saga took an unexpected turn when she was listed as not in the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ custody. The bureau itself eventually responded , saying that some inmates “may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.” It was later confirmed, though, that Chrisley was (and remains) in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Even though the aforementioned law enforcement agency confirmed that information to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , it didn’t divulge the mother of three’s exact location. It would seem that some inquiring minds would like to know, as someone tweeted at Savannah Chrisley in the hopes of receiving answers. The podcaster subsequently responded by sharing where she stands at the moment.

What Did Savannah Chrisley Say When Asked About The Drama Involving Her Mother?

A fan recently took to X and tagged Savannah Chrisley in a post involving Julie. The user declared that it’s “not a good [thing] to not report about your mom,” because some fans are supposedly “worried” about her. Chrisley reshared the message and, in her own post, she explained why she’s been silent when it comes to her mom’s current circumstances:

I’m not trying to keep anything secret. There are things that I don’t have answers to at this point and time… per my lawyers I need to stay quiet until after mom’s resentencing date on September 25th. TRUST ME… so much I want to say!! Thank you for loving and supporting us!

The person’s initial message seemed to stem from the fact that Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about her mother and father’s prison stints since they began. The 27-year-old Unlocked podcast host has made various claims about the conditions her folks have experienced. Chrisley previously stated that the two had no access to proper nutrition or air conditioning. At one point, she also alleged that snakes were present in Julie’s living space . After the air conditioning allegations were made, the prison bureau issued a statement in which it asserted that “environmental conditions” were sufficient by ACA Standards.

Right now, Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on September 25, and she’ll appear in person. Attorney Jay Surgent hopes Julie will be out of prison as early as “next spring or summer” or will at least have her sentence “significantly knocked off by 1-2 years.” And, though she hasn’t discussed her mom’s location, Savannah revealed that her personal plan is to have Julie home in time for Thanksgiving.