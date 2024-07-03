After Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Revealed When He Hopes To Have Her Out Of Prison, Savannah Chrisley Shared A Different Plan

In June, Julie Chrisley – who’s been serving a prison sentence after being found guilty of bank fraud in 2022– saw a major development in her appeals case. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided to overturn her conviction, ruling that there was not sufficient evidence to prove she was involved in the financial scheme at the heart of the case. Since then, a handful of people in her orbit have responded, including her lawyer. The attorney, Jay Surgent, provided an answer regarding when he hopes his client will eventually be home . However, it seems Julie’s daughter, Savannah, has a different plan in mind.

When Jay Surgent spoke out shortly after the decision was handed down, calling the three-judge panel’s ruling a “big, big deal.” He then went on to say that he thinks Julie Chrisley could be home by “next spring or summer.” And, once she’s released from prison, she would theoretically enter a halfway house, where she would serve out the remainder of her altered sentence. Regardless of what happens after that decision, which is to be evaluated by a lower court, Surgent expects that time will be “significantly knocked off by 1-2 years.”

Savannah Chrisley’s thoughts on the matter differed slightly from the family’s attorney, though. After sharing a four-word response to her mom’s overturned conviction along with other thoughts, the media personality took to her Unlocked podcast to provide another update. She laid out some of the legal details to her listeners and, ultimately, she revealed that she’s aiming to have her mother home much sooner than what her parents’ lawyer suggested:

So now, we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing. And hopefully, she comes home. … I’m making it my goal that like, by Thanksgiving, she’s home.

This isn’t the first time that Savannah Chrisley has expressed optimism regarding when her mother – or father Todd Chrisley, for that matter – would be released. Back in March, ahead of the hearing for Todd and Julie’s oral arguments, Savannah stated that she hoped her parents would be out of prison by this summer. While that hasn’t panned out as she hoped, Savannah seems relatively confident that plans will work out this time.

Julie Chrisley has been serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington Medical Center and, with that, she hasn’t been able to comment on her current circumstances. Savannah has spoken on her behalf, though, and has shared alleged details about the conditions her mother has faced while behind bars. Aside from claiming that her mom had no access to air conditioning, Savannah even alleged that there were snakes in her mom’s living space . The flurry of allegations regarding Todd (who’s serving a decade at Pensacola’s Federal Prison Camp) and Julie’s living spaces even garnered a response from the Prison Bureau . The organization ultimately shot down the notion that the two lacked essential resources.

Time will tell when Julie Chrisley might finally be home after her new sentence is delivered -- and if it aligns with her daughter's view or her lawyer's. Savannah Chrisley also mentioned during her podcast that she knows that her mother’s reintegration will be “overwhelming,” but she looks forward to having her out of prison. As Savannah mentioned, “left will be so much better.”