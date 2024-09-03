Ahead Of Julie Chrisley’s Resentencing, The Prison Bureau Responds To Reports About Her Not Being In Its Custody

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been attempting to appeal their convictions for bank fraud and more for a few years now, and their oral arguments were heard this past spring. Following that, Julie’s sentence was overturned , and she’s set to be resentenced in late September. In the meantime, some reports have cropped up in regard to Mrs. Chrisley’s current location. It’s specifically been said that Julie is not presently in the custody of the prison bureau. With that, the organization has issued a response on the matter.

It’s now been officially confirmed by The Federal Bureau of Prisons that the former Chrisley Knows Best star is not in its custody at this time. WSBTV of Atlanta received an official statement from the bureau, which declined to comment on Julie’s exact whereabouts. What the organization did share with the news outlet, however, are some of the unique circumstances in which a convicted individual may not be in its custody:

There are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody’ … Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.

Over a year ago, the prison bureau made another statement in regard to the Chrisleys’ convictions. That came after their daughter, Savannah, made claims about the conditions of her parents’ living spaces in their respective penitentiaries. At the time, Savannah alleged that her folks had no access to air conditioning. Savannah would later claim that Julie also had snakes in her cell. The bureau didn’t provide specifics when issuing its response but did assert that proper air conditioning is among the accommodations offered to individuals behind bars.

Julie Chrisley was found guilty of bank fraud , tax evasion and other offenses alongside husband Todd and their accountant, Peter Tarantino in 2022. For her part, Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and reported to the Kentucky-based Lexington Medical Center in early 2023. Since she began serving, her and her husband’s sentences were reduced, with Julie’s eventually being shortened to five years.

By June 2024, the decision to throw out Mrs. Chrisley’s original sentence came down from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The three-judge panel ultimately concluded that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that Julie played a role in the financial infractions that were committed. On the other side of this equation, both Todd Chrisley and Peter Tarantino’s sentences were upheld. Despite his situation, Todd is apparently pleased with how Julie’s situation has panned out, as Savannah claimed on her Unlocked podcast .

Savannah Chrisley and Jay Surgent – one of the family’s lawyers – have spoken out since Julie’s conviction was overturned. Surgent declared the decision to be “a big, big deal” and expressed his hope that Julie will be out of prison as early as “next spring or summer.” But, all in all, the attorney is of the thinking that his client’s prison time could be “significantly knocked off by 1-2 years.” Savannah described a different plan later on, though, saying that she’s making it her goal to have her mother home by Thanksgiving.

It remains to be seen whether Julie Chrisley actually does return home by November. More immediately, her resentencing is set to take place on September 25. While her current status is unclear, Chrisley will appear in person at the hearing as ordered by the judge.