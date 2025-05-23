Angela Bassett Is Still ‘Mourning’ Bobby’s Tragic 9-1-1 Death, But She Also Revealed Why We Need To ‘Keep Hope Alive'

9-1-1 Season 8 has completed its run on the 2025 TV schedule, but fans are still in mourning. It’s been just over a month since the first responder drama surprisingly killed off Peter Krause’s beloved Captain Bobby Nash, and it’s still hard to believe. With the series returning for Season 9 later this year, the 118 is going to look a little different. Just like the fans, Angela Bassett is still mourning her on-screen beau, however, she’s also keeping the hope alive as we enter this new chapter.

When Bobby was killed off in Season 8, Episode 15, it came as a shock since up until then, 9-1-1 hadn’t killed off any main characters. Of course, each character has come extremely close to dying, but they always wound up fine, albeit with some scars and trauma. Bassett has even admitted she thought she’d go first rather than her on-screen husband.

She also admitted to People that she is still mourning the loss of Bobby, and I am right there with her:

I'm in mourning. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. It wasn't my choice. I don't know.

Bobby’s death came when he was exposed to a mutated virus that got to Chimney as well, but they only had one vial of the cure, so Bobby opted not to tell the team until Chimney got it and everyone was out of the lab. Bobby had one final, tearful goodbye with Athena, and it was as emotional as ever. Being Athena, she threw herself into work as she continued to grieve in the final episodes of Season 8, and was even still seeing Bobby up until his funeral.

That being said, Bassett is actually remaining hopeful that that won’t be the last time Bobby is seen. The actress shared an idea for how Krause's character could still return, and I need it more than anything. It may not be permanent, but it’s certainly better than nothing, especially following the lackluster finale:

Keep hope alive. Maybe he'll return in my dreams, you know, my memories.

Bobby coming back in Athena’s dream makes the most sense, but fans are holding on to hope that he returns in a different way. Many believe that his death is not real due to how shocking it was. It wouldn’t be the first time that a show had faked a death, especially after fans caused quite an uproar, so I'm not 100% ruling it out. But at the very least, Bobby appearing in dreams or hallucinations seems like a realistic and logical way to bring him back. Considering Bobby and Athena have been put through a lot over the years, it's the least the writers could do.

At this point, it’s hard to tell what will happen when 9-1-1 returns for Season 9 later this year. But one thing is for sure: the show will never be the same without Peter Krause, even if he does pop up for a brief appearance here and there. However, as Bassett said, we do need to keep hope alive no matter what.

For now, though, all episodes of Season 8 are streaming with a Hulu subscription if anyone needs a Bobby Nash fix.