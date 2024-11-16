'I'm Still Unpacking The Emotional Weight': Ariana Grande Weighs In On Her Wild Antonio Sketch From SNL

Throughout Saturday Night Live’s 50 seasons, there have been some great sketches featuring A-list hosts that make you wonder just what the writers were thinking about when they created them. The season airing on the 2024 TV schedule hasn’t been any different, and that's been demonstrated on many occasions. However, one silly example that stands out is Ariana Grande's moment as Antonio, and now the Wicked star is opening up about the viral success of that silly bit.

In the sketch in question, Grande portrayed a shy boy named Antonio who is basically forced by his parents to sing for the prince, and she definitely worked the hilarious outfit and bob during it. So, when the “yes, and?” singer appeared on The Tonight Show, her Season 50 hosting gig and this bit specifically were brought up. Jimmy Fallon asked her about the reaction to it all too, noting that people all around the world have brought photos of Antiono to Wicked premieres. In response, the singer and actress said:

Yeah, [they’ve been approaching me] with posters of Antonio. They’ve been coming to the premieres, which is insane. But I mean, like, I really – I understand it, I appreciate it. He’s still with me, you know? I’m still unpacking the emotional weight of Antonio with my therapist.

I have to admit, watching this sketch was wild -- especially when Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg's characters started to talk about castrating their kid. However, it was also hilarious to see Grande sing as the little guy with that high-pitched voice. Considering the scared look on Antiono's face through most of the sketch, I see why the singer joked about unpacking his "emotional weight" with her therapist.

The response to the viral sketch makes it even better too, because I love seeing all the adoration for Antonio.

Castrati - SNL

Assuming Ariana Grande hosts SNL again, I'd love to see her return as Antonio. It would also give the show the excuse to bring back Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg since they probably won’t be reprising their political parts of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff regularly anymore. At the very least, this bizarre bit will likely go down as one of SNL’s iconic sketches, considering the response it's got and the millions of views it accrued.

While Grande’s hosting gig has gone and gone, SNL Season 50’s upcoming hosts and musical guests are still as exciting as ever. Charli XCX is set to host and perform tonight, November 16, and the folks who came before her this season have been wonderful. However, the remaining lineup for the year has yet to be announced.

However, SNL 50 has been pulling out all the stops, and I'm sure there will be more fun hosts, musical guests, surprises and wild sketches.

Thanks to the internet and Peacock subscriptions, fans can always look back at their favorite Saturday Night Live sketches, including Grande’s viral Antonio and Domingo moments. Not to mention, she'll also be on the big screen soon, as Wicked's November 22 premiere date on the 2024 movie schedule is right around the corner.