One Thing About Fame That Jennifer Aniston Will 'Never Get Used To,' And It's Not Exactly A Positive

Jennifer Aniston is in rarified air, as she's not only a celebrity but also a major star who's also been working in Hollywood for decades now. One would think that a seasoned celeb would be used to being a public figure after having been one for so long. That's not the case for Aniston, though. Despite having been acting since the ‘80s and being on one of the best sitcoms of all time, Aniston still isn't used to one aspect of fame (and it doesn't involve being in weird situations when fans try to talk to her).

A major component of being famous is the fact that many details of a person's private life can become public knowledge. With that, many celebrities, in recent years, have left Hollywood for for more low-key locales for a myriad of reason. Jennifer Aniston discussed the pitfalls of fame while speaking with Closer, and she explained that she's not a fan of people wanting to know anything and everything about her:

No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.

Like many celebrities, Aniston is no stranger to having her privacy invaded, and this certainly is a negative aspect of fame. Just because someone is famous, it doesn’t mean other people have the right to know every detail of their personal and private lives. It's honestly sad that various celebrities can’t just have a relationship or spend time with family without it making the news. The Morning Show star definitely knows better than most just what that feels like.

Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Era Was A Whirlwind

After she was cast as Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, Aniston’s life changed. With that, she began to make headlines for numerous reasons. She was a big topic of discussion within tabloids amid the ‘90s, with marriage gossip, pregnancy rumors and more swirling around her. Given how big the aforementioned show was, Aniston became one of the most well-known women in the world, but it wasn't just her work that would garner her attention.

There Were Relationships With Brad Pitt And Justin Theroux

Jennifer's Aniston’s love life took a major turn when she became linked to Brad Pitt in the late ‘90s. Pitt and Aniston were eventually married from 2000 to 2005. Their union ended in a highly publicized way, as there were rumors that Pitt cheated on her with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie in 2004. Of course, Pitt’s relationship with Jolie became a totally different entity entirely but Aniston got back in the game in 2011 when she became involved with Justin Theroux.

Aniston and Theroux became engaged in 2012 and had a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in 2015, even despite there being rumors of a breakup in 2014. They ultimately separated in 2017, and Theroux later opened up about his painless breakup in 2018. Now, the two seem to be friendly with each other, and Aniston even apparently congratulated Theroux on his engagement.

Jennifer Aniston Is Now In A New Relationship

Jennifer Aniston’s life continues to be examined, especially now that she apparently has a new man in her life. She was spotted with hypnotist Jim Curtis during the Fourth of July holiday, with sources confirmed that they’ve “been seeing each other for a few months now.” And, while they are reportedly dating, insiders say it's just casual right now.

So, with all of this laid out, it's more than evident that Jennifer Aniston has and continues to contend with the not-so-positive elements of fame. Nevertheless, the beloved actress seems to handle it all in stride as her career continues to flourish. On that note, Season 4 of The Morning Show debuts on September 17 amid the 2025 TV schedule and will be available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription.