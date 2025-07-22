I Love How Much Blake Shelton Supports His Stepson’s Music Career, But His Comment About Their Time At Home Really Has Me Tearing Up
This is the sweetest!
I think it’s safe to say that nobody could have predicted that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would fall in love and become one of the cutest celebrity couples back in 2014 when they met as coaches on The Voice. However, even more surprising than their love story may be how much Shelton relishes his role as stepfather to Stefani’s three sons. He showed major support for Zuma Rossdale’s budding country music career recently, but it was his comments about their home life that actually got me choked up.
Zuma Rossdale Performed At Blake Shelton’s Bar Ole Red
Gwen Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and while all of the No Doubt and Bush singers’ progeny are musically inclined, they appear to be pursuing different genres. For 16-year-old Zuma Rossdale, that means following in the footsteps of stepdad Blake Shelton, and the “Austin” singer is doing his part to support his stepson by giving him a platform to pursue his dream — literally. Shelton was clearly proud to welcome Zuma to the stage of Ole Red recently, as you can see on Instagram:
I love him referring to Zuma Rossdale as an “up-and-comer” in the genre and sharing that he and Gwen Stefani keep encouraging the teen to perform more in front of crowds. It definitely seems like this audience was into his performance of John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold”:
Let’s just say that if Zuma Rossdale were on The Voice, Blake Shelton would have turned his chair for sure.
Blake Shelton Made The Sweetest Comment About His Relationship With Zuma
Ten-year-old Apollo plays the piano, his dad Gavin Rossdale has said, and 19-year-old Kingston is on the rock path, but for middle son Zuma, it’s all about country music. Lucky for the teen, he’s got Blake Shelton to share that passion, and lucky for Shelton, his stepson wants to! Shelton said Zuma works on his music every day, telling Taste of Country:
Thinking about Blake Shelton looking forward to going home each day so he can spend time listening to and playing music with his teenage stepson honestly gets me a little choked up.
The “Come Back as a Country Boy” artist once said that the best part of being married to Gwen Stefani was “lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning,” and this feels in the same vein as that.
It really gives a lot of context to why we’ll likely never see Blake Shelton return to The Voice, because it really sounds like everything he wants is right there at home with his wife and stepsons. As much as I’d love to see the cowboy reunite with Adam Levine on the singing competition, I think I love that for him even more.
