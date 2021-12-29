As Betty White Turns 100, Ryan Reynolds And More Reflect On Her Comedic Chops

Betty White’s appeal and popularity haven’t waned over her seventy years in entertainment. Every few years, the veteran actress has reinvented herself, building a connection across multiple generations. The common thread has been her iconic lines and impeccable comedic timing. A review of her comedy contributions has begun as the Golden Girls alum prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday. As she approaches this tremendous milestone, the television icon’s former stars reflected on her comedic chops.

Of course, everyone in Hollywood would come out for the iconic actress given her stellar reputation. After working in Hollywood for over half a century, Betty White has plenty of admirers who love the actress’s comedic delivery and sensibility. From The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Golden Girls to Hot in Cleveland, White has always been a standout. That was highlighted by The Proposal co-star/frenemy Ryan Reynolds as he pointed out her sitcom work to People.

I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.

Reynolds’ words signaled a pleasant change after the Free Guy star released an unflattering and funny video for the Hot in Cleveland star’s 99th birthday. Like many Millennials and Gen Zers, Ryan Reynolds has fond memories of White as the dizzy Rose Nylund in the classic 1980s sitcom. Of course, he wouldn’t be the first to sight The Golden Girls as a comedy touchstone. But he wasn’t the only The Proposal co-star to speak on Betty White’s comedy legacy. Sandra Bullock recalled how the legendary star's comedic sense affected scenes in the romantic comedy.

Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene.

White seemed to be running circles around The Proposal cast, according to the Unforgivable star. At the time, the Mama’s Family alum was in her 80s. Keeping up with a cast a few decades younger than her proved good comedic timing and delivery never dies. According to The Good Place’s Ted Dansen, those comedy chops came naturally to the soon-to-be centenarian. The Cheers alum revealed how it’s a concerted effort on Betty White’s part.

It's not like she's just a bubbly, joyful person. She wakes up every day and chooses to be that way. I think she leads a very purposeful life.

Knowing White makes the effort to be joyful and cheerful put her persona in a distinct perspective. Betty White is all about bringing light and positivity to the world during trying times. Hopefully, the veteran actress will continue that path as she enters the next chapter of her life.