As Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner, Insider Drops Claims On Why He Wanted To End Their Marriage

Many were surprised this past Labor Day weekend when it was reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were heading for divorce after four years of marriage. At the time, it was alleged that the Jonas Brothers frontman had retained an attorney and would proceed with the process of dissolving the union. Well, the singer has taken a big step, as a report indicates that he’s officially filed for divorce. At the same time, a source has provided details on why he allegedly wants to split from Sophie Turner along with other more information.

Joe Jonas formally filed the court documents Tuesday, September 5, according to Today. His petition was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida and reads that the two kids he shares Sophie Turner have been with him in Miami and have accompanied him while in other parts of the country. That lines up with previous reporting, which alleged that he’d had the kids for some time even amidst his touring schedule. Despite that, per the legal docs, “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

It’s also stated within the 34-year-old singer's petition that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Another insider spoke with TMZ and provided additional information regarding why Jonas purportedly wanted to split from the Game of Thrones alum. If this person is to be believed, it had to do with the differences in their respective ways of life:

She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to the legal process that appears set to take place. Both news outlets report that the two have a prenuptial agreement. Aside from the desire for shared custody, any other potential stipulations are unclear at this time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. The couple wed in Las Vegas in May 2019 before holding a second ceremony in Paris that June. Their first child, a daughter named Willa, was born in July 2020, and Turner gave birth to their second baby girl in July 2022.

It was initially reported that the two A-listers had been having “serious problems” over the past six months or so. Still, the “Just In Love” singer was spotted in public with his wedding ring on after the divorce news surfaced. News of their split came only months after the two decided to sell their home in Miami, which they’d only purchased in 2022.

As of this writing, neither Sophie Turner nor Joe Jonas have publicly discussed their decision to part ways. One can only wait and see if they decide to release any kind of joint statement on this turn of events. That aside though, one hopes the two are able to proceed with privacy for both themselves and their two young children.