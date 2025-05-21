Sophie Turner Was Living Her Best Life In A Blue Bikini On A Bachelorette Trip, And She’s 100% Summer Goals

If you’ve been wondering where Sophie Turner is going to turn up on the 2025 TV schedule after starring in Joan last year and previously rumored to be the next Lara Croft, we don’t yet have word if one of her upcoming projects is slated for this year, but the Game of Thrones actress is taking advantage of the nice May weather on a Bachelorette trip with her gals. The outfit inspo is A+.

The 29-year-old shared that she’s been partying it up in Tory Island, in Ireland, with a friend of hers who’s a bride-to-be, and the pictures are epic. Check out her post:

How great is that bright blue bikini with a shimmering coverup to match? The actress known for being Sansa Stark in the Games Of Thrones cast looks amazing as she soaked up the sun with a bunch of girls celebrating a new bride. Looks like they were spending time by the pool, enjoying gorgeous accommodations and views, and sipping on cocktails. Last summer, Turner said her “recipe” for a Hot Girl Summer included “playing with my kids”, “hanging out with my best friends”, “drinking some cocktails”, and “enjoying the sun." Look at her go!

Turner was celebrating singer Taura Lamb ahead of her marriage on the island, which she didn’t want to leave, but had to for her pal to tie the knot. It's so sweet to see the actress having so much fun doing Bachelorette hijinks. The bride wore a pretty cowboy hat during the festivities, and it looks like one of the friends even dressed up as Justin Bieber.

Fans of Sophie Turner couldn’t stop talking about the actress’s abs, and how she looks like she’s just having the best time. Here’s some of the comments on Instagram:

Many of us watched Turner grow up as Sansa Stark on the Game of Thrones before she started dating Joe Jonas back in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and got married in 2019. The couple share daughters named Willa (who is currently four) and Delphine (who is two) but ultimately decided to divorce in the fall of 2023. Since then, Turner has to be going through a lot of adjustments, and having girlfriends around always makes things better.

Regarding her career, we know Turner is set to star in an Amazon Prime series called Haven, which was filmed this time last year. We don’t have a release date yet, but we can’t wait to see her back in action. In the meantime, we’re taking notes over these summer vibes.