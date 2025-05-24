Sophie Turner Just Showed Support For Ex-Husband Joe Jonas Amid His New Album’s Release

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were ensnared in some legal drama over the last few years. In 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of over four years, and what resulted was a legal battle that reportedly became contentious. Ultimately, the divorce was finalized in late 2024 and, since then, both stars have sparingly spoken about the situation or each other. Turner, however, is now throwing a bit of support her ex-husband’s way, as she posted about his latest album.

This past Friday, Joe Jonas marked the release of Music for People Who Believe in Love, which marks the 35-year-old performer’s second, solo studio album. With that, this new compilation of music is now available on various digital platforms. On Saturday, 29-year-old Sophie Turner took to her Instagram story to share a link to the album on Spotify. As part of the post, she also included a brief message which simply read, “go go @joejonas”. Take a look:

Although the message is brief, this definitely seems to be a sign of support on the part of the Game of Thrones alum. It’s a lovely gesture, and it certainly comes at a key time in her ex-husband’s career. What’s unclear is whether the actress has actually heard the album for herself. Regardless, her sentiments accompany a number of positive reviews for the latest album from the Jonas Brothers alum.

The exact causes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce are unclear though, shortly after the divorce was reported, sources dropped rumors on that front. It was alleged that Jonas filed because he and his wife had “very different lifestyles,” with him supposedly being a homebody and his then-wife purportedly being a partier. Those claims were not substantiated but, shortly after, both Jonas and Turner broke their silence, revealing they agreed to “amicably end” their marriage.

Despite that, the situation arguably became more complex after the X-Men alum sued her estranged husband for “wrongful retention” of their two daughters, Willa (4) and Delphine (2). The actress wanted the girls returned to England as opposed to being on tour with their father as agreed upon. In time, the pair eventually took part in eight-hour mediation sessions to determine the details of their divorce and custody of their kids. By March 2024, the couple reached a temporary custody agreement, with their divorce being made official months later.

Since the divorce, the former spouses have since moved on, both personally and professionally. Sophie Turner began dating again, as she was in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson, who she dated from 2023 to 2025. More recently, Turner dazzled in a blue bikini during a bachelorette trip. All the while, Joe Jonas has continued to work on his music.

I’d be lying if I said I expected Sophie Turner to shout out Joe Jonas as his new album becomes available. However, I’m not mad at any of that at all and, quite frankly, it’s refreshing to see a star give kudos to their ex in such a way. With that, fans can check out Music for People Who Believe in Love on Spotify and on other music-centric platforms.