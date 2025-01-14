I’ve Been Eagerly Awaiting The Last Of Us Season 2, And And Zayn Malik's Clicker-Themed Birthday Cake Is Giving Me The Energy I Need

There are more than a few shows I’m anxiously awaiting that are set to air debut as part of the 2025 TV schedule. However, one I’ve really been anticipating for some time now is The Last of Us Season 2, which is set to drum up scares and heartbreak on HBO this spring. I know the new episodes will be here before I know it, but the wait is still weighing on me. Thankfully, though, I received a bit of well-needed energy on that front, as singer Zayn Malik revealed his wild, Clicker-themed Birthday cake.

Zayn Malik turned 32 this past Sunday, January 12, and the singer celebrated with what may be the creepiest and coolest cake I’ve ever seen. The entertainer took to his Instagram story to share photos of a specially designed pastry that depicts one of the infamous fungal zombies from Naughty Dog’s media franchise. The likeness is absolutely stunning, and you really have to see it for yourself to believe it. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

If you ask me, that cake looks scary good… enough to eat. But, seriously, the level of work that went into crafting that confection is nothing short of incredible. The Clicker’s head is absolutely perfect, and I honestly can’t get over just how accurate the teeth even look. Judging by the look on the “Pillowtalk” performer’s face, he looks downright content over his birthday vittles, and I can certainly understand why. Take a look at the other photo below to get a better look at the cake he calls “the best [he] ever had” in his 32 years of life:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Clickers certainly invoke great fear when you’re playing a TLoU game or watching the acclaimed HBO series. However, when you’re a fan like I am, the sight of one of the grotesque creatures is also quite exciting. Sure, this particular version of the creature is made up of edible and sugary substances. But I’d say that it’s still enough to get one excited to see an actual – and by actual, I mean fictional – Clicker run across their screen sometime soon.

More on The Last of Us (Image credit: HBO) After Watching All The New Last Of Us Season 2 Footage, These 5 Details Have Me Convinced Joel Is Doomed

When I saw the trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 over two years ago, I was enamored by what it had to tease. That included the ominous sound of the Clickers, which was usually effectively in that earlier clip package. Actually seeing them in a live-action production – after years of seeing them in a video game – was even more thrilling. That was also true for the show’s cast, as Tess actress Anna Torv spoke to CinemaBlend about filming the infected characters’ introductions. I’ve personally found it quite interesting to watch these creatures evolve.

Anyone else who’s eager to see these monsters in action again should know that they only have a few months left to go before that happens. Footage for TLoU Season 2 has teased carnage related to the beasts. Them aside, though, there are plenty of other elements to be excited about, including the continuations of Joel and Ellie’s stories. Part of that is the introduction of widely discussed character Abby Anderson, who’s arguably more destructive than any kind of fungal zombie.

I’ll be anxiously waiting to see how the new episodes – which are based on The Last of Us Part II – play out. Until that premiere, though, I’m wishing Zayn Malik the happiest of belated birthdays and appreciating his wonderful cake. (Let’s just hope that when he took his first bite, that thing didn’t bite back.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Last of Us Season 2 hits HBO in April 2025. In the meantime, check out the first season by streaming it using a Max subscription.