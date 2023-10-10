Bachelor In Paradise Bartender Wells Adams Actually Gets ‘So Mad’ About Making Drinks On The Show, And This Would Drive Me Bonkers

Bachelor in Paradise is in full swing again, with Season 9 promising to feature plenty of love triangles, Brayden Bowers earrings and even (shudders) a poop baby . Wells Adams is back behind the bar, too, and while it’s probably not preferable in his position to spill any of the margaritas or other libations he serves to The Bachelor/Bachelorette alumni on the beach, the bartender has no problem spilling the tea. The contestant-turned-bartender recently revealed the reason he gets “so mad” at the cast members, and I have to agree this would bother me too.

Wells Adams has been a part of The Bachelor family for quite a while, first appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 before hitting the sand for Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Since meeting his wife, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland — who Adams just celebrated his first anniversary with — he has continued to appear on BIP as the bartender. However, it seems Adams is also pulling double-duty, cleaning up after the contestants, as he told the Ugh It’s Joe podcast :

You’ll never see it, it’s so funny, the true greatness of the show never gets shown, but I get so mad at them. And to no fault of their own, but I have a limited amount of glasses that I can keep back there because we’ve got sound people back there and camera guys back there, and I’m just busy back there. I’ll make them a drink, and they’ll leave, and then they’ll come back and they won’t have the cup. And I’m like, ‘Where’s the cup?’ And so, you’ll see me every about two hours, I have to walk around the beach, pick up all the sandy cups, go wash them. I’ve done like nine seasons of this show.

Yeah, that would drive me bonkers for sure if I had to keep walking around the beach to pick up after the cast members. Any parent of young children is likely familiar with the walk around the house to pick up abandoned cups, etc., but these are grown men and women we’re talking about here, and the bartender is not their parent.

Wells Adams admitted that it’s not their fault that he can only keep a limited number of cups behind the bar, but that’s not the point. Being in Paradise means a chance to reconnect with other Bachelor castoffs; it doesn’t mean forgoing the basic etiquette of cleaning up your mess.

This wasn’t the first time the bartender has spoken out about the Bachelor in Paradise cast leaving their manners in the real world. On a June episode of the Trading Secrets podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, Wells Adams revealed that “there are people that are fucking rude” to him on the show. He continued:

Sometimes people come in there, and they’re entitled and stuff, and there has to be a little bit of a check, like, ‘Hey, I’m not really your bitch boy. Say please.’ There’s been a couple times that I’ll say, ‘What do we say after we order something?’