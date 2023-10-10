Bachelor In Paradise Bartender Wells Adams Actually Gets ‘So Mad’ About Making Drinks On The Show, And This Would Drive Me Bonkers
I can't blame him for this reaction.
Bachelor in Paradise is in full swing again, with Season 9 promising to feature plenty of love triangles, Brayden Bowers earrings and even (shudders) a poop baby. Wells Adams is back behind the bar, too, and while it’s probably not preferable in his position to spill any of the margaritas or other libations he serves to The Bachelor/Bachelorette alumni on the beach, the bartender has no problem spilling the tea. The contestant-turned-bartender recently revealed the reason he gets “so mad” at the cast members, and I have to agree this would bother me too.
Wells Adams has been a part of The Bachelor family for quite a while, first appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 before hitting the sand for Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Since meeting his wife, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland — who Adams just celebrated his first anniversary with — he has continued to appear on BIP as the bartender. However, it seems Adams is also pulling double-duty, cleaning up after the contestants, as he told the Ugh It’s Joe podcast:
Yeah, that would drive me bonkers for sure if I had to keep walking around the beach to pick up after the cast members. Any parent of young children is likely familiar with the walk around the house to pick up abandoned cups, etc., but these are grown men and women we’re talking about here, and the bartender is not their parent.
Wells Adams admitted that it’s not their fault that he can only keep a limited number of cups behind the bar, but that’s not the point. Being in Paradise means a chance to reconnect with other Bachelor castoffs; it doesn’t mean forgoing the basic etiquette of cleaning up your mess.
This wasn’t the first time the bartender has spoken out about the Bachelor in Paradise cast leaving their manners in the real world. On a June episode of the Trading Secrets podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, Wells Adams revealed that “there are people that are fucking rude” to him on the show. He continued:
I can’t imagine I would have a whole lot of patience for that either, to be honest. Hopefully those cast members are few and far between! If you want to see Wells Adams in action, tune into Bachelor in Paradise, which airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
