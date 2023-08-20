Sarah Hyland Shares One-Year Anniversary With Wells Adams Following Love Island USA’s ‘Disrespectful’ Kerfuffle

Sarah Hyland has been flexing her hosting muscles in the years since Modern Family capped off its 11-season run, and she’s currently heading up the drama-filled Peacock series Love Island USA. Heading into what was no doubt meant to be a celebratory weekend, with the actress and her hubby Wells Adams celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple, things got unexpectedly testy on the reality show, with one contestant accusing Hyland of being disrespectful. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem as if the ep had too negative an effect, as she and Adams shared an adorable exchange on social media to mark the big day.

Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Celebrate

With their original wedding plans having been postponed by the pandemic, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot in picture-perfect fashion on August 20, 2022, with quite a few Modern Family alums attending . (Not only that, but her TV uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson filled in on officiating the wedding when Ty Burrell had to bow out due to a personal issue.) A year after that memorable date, Hyland shared a cute post to mark the date, which earned a sweet response from Adams.

Sarah Hyland: One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you 💋

One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you 💋 Wells Adams: How did you beat me to this?!? It’s 4am in Fiji!!!!! But I love you more. So there’s that.

Not that the Bachelor in Paradise favorite was going to go very long without sharing his own loving message for Hyland on their day. His Instagram post, which featured some equally silly pics, featured the following caption:

Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say.

Fans can likely expect these kinds of cute AF comments every year, as Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams seem destined for eternal adorbsness. The latter has spoken about knowing the moment when he knew Hyland would be his wife, and CinemaBlend reported on his favorite memory from their vineyard-set wedding. But things weren't nearly as loving on the set of Love Island USA for the episode airing on Friday, August 18.

Sarah Hyland Was Called 'Disrespectful' By Love Island USA Contestant

Emotions were already heightened during Sarah Hyland's most recent arrival at the Love Island villa, with lots of tears and hugs being shared. After all, she was there to announce the latest contestant who'd be getting dumped and heading home, which is never a fun time for all the remaining hopefuls. When she revealed that Keenan Anunay had the fewest votes and was going home, the news was unexpected followed by his partner Vickala Gray pulling a Jerry Maguire and volunteering to exit the show alongside Keenan, saying she felt like she already achieved her goal in joining the show.

In the immediate aftermath, Vickala and Keenan seemed to be the main two people smiling, as everyone else was either full of tears or confused by what they'd just witnessed. When Hyland spoke again, it was to double-check and confirm that Vickala was 100% certain she wanted to go forward with her self-exile, the contestant responded with "No regrets."

Which was then followed up by fellow islander Mike Starks questioning the manner in which Hyland asked her question.

Starks: Why are you saying it like that?

Why are you saying it like that? Hyland: Me?

Me? Starks: Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful.

Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful. Hyland: I'm being disrespectful?

I'm being disrespectful? Starks: Yeah.

Yeah. Hyland: Okay, then.

Hyland was seemingly just as shocked by that reaction as she was by Vickala's exit, but it didn't seem like many others shared in Starks' opinion, with Leonardo Dionicio apologizing for his fellow contestant and telling the host he thought the "disrespectful" comment was just a heat-of-the-moment issue, and Hyland thanked him, responding with "Boys will be boys, right?"

The uncomfortable moment can be viewed in the clip below.

Indeed, Mike Starks ended up getting dumped himself later on in the episode, which Hyland herself dubbed a "red wedding," in a reference to the deadly Game of Thrones installment. The next episode should be an interesting one to watch indeed.