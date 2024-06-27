‘We Didn’t Have A Black Lead In This Franchise For 15 Years, And That’s Inexcusable.’ Bachelor Producers Finally Open Up About The Show’s Biggest Mistake
The Bachelor's lack of diversity is finally addressed.
Diversity has always been a glaring issue for The Bachelor franchise on ABC, as 48 seasons into the reality dating shows — 28 seasons of The Bachelor and 20 of The Bachelorette — only five people of color have been chosen as leads. As Jenn Tran prepares to make history as the first Asian to star on her own season (hitting the 2024 TV schedule on July 8), producers are finally speaking out about the “inexcusable” lack of representation over the past two decades.
Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, two of the three executive producers who took over following Mike Fleiss’ exit from the franchise, sat down with the L.A. Times to finally admit that The Bachelor has an embarrassing history when it comes to casting people of color. It’s caused many Bachelor Nation fans to stop watching the reality dating shows, and Graebner acknowledged that, saying:
Rachel Lindsay was cast as The Bachelorette in 2017, serving as the franchise’s first non-white lead. It wasn’t until 2020 that The Bachelor followed suit, choosing Matt James as its Season 25 star. Even then, however, his love story was overshadowed by a racism scandal involving the eventual winner Rachael Kirkconnell, when photos of her attending an Antebellum-themed fraternity party resurfaced. Bennett Graebner spoke on that as well, saying:
Going forward, the EPs said the franchise is making it a “priority” to cast another Black Bachelor in the near future, whose season will allegedly correct some of the mistakes made with Matt James.
The Bachelorette has featured slightly more diverse casting in its leads, with Season 20’s Charity Lawson serving as the fourth woman of color to get the gig, following Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia Adams and Michelle Young. However, that doesn’t mean that series has been free of racism.
Season 19 winner Erich Schwer had a photo resurface as that season aired in 2022 that showed him in Blackface, and while he issued a social media apology, the issue was never addressed on the show itself. (The Bachelor Season 27 contestant Greer Blitzer had a similar Blackface scandal in 2023 that was talked about at the “Women Tell All.”)
Most recently, Rachel Nance of The Bachelor Season 28 opened up about the racism she and her family faced after her appearance on the show, and while host Jesse Palmer expressed regret over the situation, he avoided saying the word “racism” and changed the conversation slightly to make it about the social media hate that all of the contestants had received.
Claire Freeland spoke about that to the L.A. Times, saying:
During this same conversation, Bennett Graebner also added:
The Bachelor’s executive producers finally addressing the show’s lack of diversity does seem to be a step in the right direction, and we’ll have to wait and see what actions follow. In the meantime, tune in to see Jenn Tran’s journey to find love, with The Bachelorette Season 21 premiering at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 8, on ABC and available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.