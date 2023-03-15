The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer Addresses Blackface Controversy At Women Tell All
Another racism scandal for the franchise.
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for The Bachelor’s Season 27 “Women Tell All,” which aired March 14.
Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has featured its share of drama on our screens, as the Texas resident searches for his best friend and future wife. But there was also some drama going on behind the scenes, as contestant Greer Blitzer — who received Shallcross’ First Impression Rose on the first night — was embroiled in a blackface scandal. As the cast reunited for the Season 27 “Women Tell All,” the medical sales representative was given the opportunity to discuss the issue.
Back in October, after The Bachelor started filming, a post appeared on Reddit showing deleted Twitter screenshots from years ago of Greer Blitzer defending a friend who had worn blackface. The post started to gain attention when Zach Shallcross’ season started airing in January, and Blitzer then issued an apology on her Instagram Stories. On Tuesday night, she expanded on that apology, calling her words “racist.” She told host Jesse Palmer, the other Season 27 cast members, and the studio audience:
Her initial apology also addressed the Black community, but failed to label her or the student’s actions as racist. On her Instagram Stories in January, she wrote (via People):
This was the second season in a row for the Bachelor franchise that featured a contestant in a blackface scandal. In Season 19 of The Bachelorette, old yearbook photos emerged of Gabby Windey’s final suitor Erich Schwer wearing blackface while dressed as Jimi Hendrix. Schwer also issued a social media apology, but his scandal was not addressed on the “After the Final Rose” special. Jesse Palmer seemed to allude to that ahead of speaking with Greer Blitzer on Tuesday, as he said:
The Bachelor has long been criticized for the lack of diversity in its casts and has faced a number of racism scandals, including one involving the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, and his final rose-getter Rachael Kirkconnell. Then-host Chris Harrison’s defense of Kirkconnell in an interview with Rachel Lindsay — the franchise’s first Black lead — ultimately led to his parting ways with ABC.
The Bachelor will return to ABC next Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET for Fantasy Suites. In the meantime, check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering.

