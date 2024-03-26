Wow, I Did Not Expect That Pick For The Next Bachelorette, But I Am Loving The History-Making Choice

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers about The Bachelor’s Season 28 finale, including Joey Graziadei’s final pick and the newly announced Bachelorette.

Joey Graziadei walked off the stage an engaged man on The Bachelor’s live “After the Final Rose” special, after we watched Daisy Kent tell him she knew she wasn’t his person, and he got down on one knee to propose to Kelsey Anderson . With that successful love story in the books, Bachelor Nation turned its attention to the next pressing matter — Which of Joey’s women would get a second chance? I have to admit, the woman announced wasn’t who I had been rooting for, and I definitely didn’t expect it, but I am so excited that Jenn Tran will make history as The Bachelorette for Season 21.

When Jenn Tran welcomes a new cast of men to Bachelor Mansion, she will do so as The Bachelor franchise’s first Asian lead. The reality dating series has been widely criticized in the past for its lack of diversity, and I think the 25-year-old physician assistant student from New Jersey is the perfect pick for this historic moment. After Jesse Palmer made the announcement on Joey Graziadei’s March 25 season finale, Jenn spoke about the importance of Asian representation, saying:

It’s honestly incredible, and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise. Growing up I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype, and I always felt boxed in by that, because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character. And now to be here today, sitting in this position and being like, I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story. I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I am changing.

Joey Graziadei eliminated Jenn Tran just before Hometowns, after a season that played up her silly side. Still, as funny and lovely as Jenn appeared to be, she wasn’t featured the most prominently, and Bachelor Nation was surprised by the announcement.

After Daisy Kent left Joey Graziadei on the final day, many expected that she would lead the next season of The Bachelorette. It seemed to be down to either her or the polarizing Maria Georgas — who would have been my pick, prior to Jenn Tran's announcement — both of whom connected with fans to the tune of more 500,000 Instagram followers apiece this season.

However, Daisy Kent said she wasn’t ready to embark on her own journey, and while it’s unknown at this point if Maria Georgas was ever in contention, the fourth-place finisher enthusiastically celebrated Jenn Tran on the “After the Final Rose” special.

I love that The Bachelorette continues to show more diversity in its casting, and I can’t wait to watch Jenn Tran’s season. Bachelor Nation also has the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette to look forward to, so keep your eye on the 2024 TV schedule for the latest.