Barry's Season 4 Premiere Featured An Unexpected Reconciliation, But Will It Last?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Barry Season 4 premiere, "Yikes" and "Bestest Place On Earth." Read at your own risk!

Barry picked up its fourth and final season with the title character in prison, which we expected based on the trailer. Barry is behind bars and awaiting his court hearing for the murder of Janice Moss, and it turns out he's not alone. Barry was sent to the exact same prison as Fuches, his former handler-turned-enemy, and it led to a surprising reconciliation between the two.

Initially, Fuches was terrified to learn that Barry was in prison with him. After all, Barry once promised that he would kill him if he ever got the opportunity after Fuches told Gene Cousineau that Barry murdered Janice. Desperate to get the upper hand before Barry got the drop on him, Fuches called in the FBI and offered to wear a wire in order to try and further incriminate Barry and get himself more protection.

Fuches made an attempt to get Barry to confess to additional crimes in the prison yard but was shocked by what his former partner said. As opposed to any confession, or unbridled rage, Barry apologized to Fuches. He explained that if he would've never tried to "figure himself out" through acting, neither of them would be in this position. Fuches was shocked.

Toward the end of the first episode, Barry intentionally harassed a guard, seemingly in an effort to get a beating, and he definitely got one. Fuches was shoved into the room with a battered and broken Barry, perhaps in an attempt to get more confessions out of him while he was dazed from the beating. Once they were alone, Fuches ripped off his wire and apologized to Barry for taking advantage of them. The two embraced, and for the first time all episode, Barry smiled.

Is Fuches Being Genuine To Barry?

As much as I appreciated the reconciliation between these two men who have seemingly lost everything, I've watched enough of Barry not to trust Fuches. Even in the times when they were on good terms, he was great at manipulating and tricking Barry for his own gain.

Fuches' fate to remain behind bars for most of his life feels more or less a given, unless he can work out a massive deal with the FBI. I think it's telling that the moment that Fuches learned of Barry being moved and working with the FBI, he called Hank and ratted Barry out. He may still care for Barry, but it seems like Fuches is really only concerned in protecting himself.

Will Barry Kill Fuches?

I also don't believe that Barry won't kill Fuches before Season 4 is over. The premiere showed that he's clearly in a bad space mentally, even more so than how he was throughout most of Season 3. His emotions are all over the place, as are his thoughts. If he were to find out something else about Fuches that rubbed him the wrong way, like that call to Hank, I absolutely believe he'd kill his former handler and probably not be too worried about what came after.

Barry certainly set up an interesting narrative for the rest of Season 4, especially with Gene and Sally on the outside dealing with their own respective drama. I'll be eager to see how the rest of this season plays out and why Bill Hader felt like this was the perfect time to end the acclaimed HBO series. With Barry potentially on his way out of prison to help the FBI take on international crime syndicates, this season could get really interesting.

Barry airs new episodes on HBO on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET. Pick up an HBO Max subscription to watch the series on streaming, especially if you're someone with an early bedtime.