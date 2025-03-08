Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide

The actress was 62.

This past week, news broke that veteran actress Pamela Bach passed away at the age of 62. According to reports, the star died by suicide. Bach was arguably best known for guest starring on popular TV shows like Cheers, The Fall Guy and T.J. Hooker. She also famously played the role of news reporter-turned-restaurant owner Kaye Morgan on Baywatch. On that show, she worked with former husband David Hasselhoff, with whom she shared two kids. Following Bach's death, Hasselhoff released a statement.

Pamela Bach reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to People. LAPD found the actress’ body at her Los Angeles home sometime after 10 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 5. After the news broke, David Hasselhoff broke his silence on behalf of himself and the daughters he shares with Bach. Hasselhoff kept his sentiments brief, but he thanked the public for their support and added a request:

Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach met on the set of the (since-rebooted) Knight Rider, back in 1985, and they eventually began dating. The two actors tied the knot in 1989 and eventually welcomed daughters Taylor Ann (34) and Hayley Hasselhoff (32). It was in January 2006 that Hasselhoff filed for divorce from his spouse. Their split was ultimately finalized by August of that same year. In the aftermath, each of the stars was awarded custody of one of their children.

Amid her various roles, the Tulsa native’s most famous gig may arguably be her stint on the red swimsuit-filled Baywatch (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). Her character, Kaye, was introduced during the two-part Season 2 premiere, “Nightmare Bay,” and was established as a reporter investigating supposed sea monsters. The Rumble Fish alum would continue to recur as Morgan through the iconic beach-set show’s tenth season. She also reprised Kaye on the spinoff series Baywatch Nights.

Neither Taylor nor Hayley Hasselhof have released formal statements on their mother’s passing, as of this writing. However, did appear to acknowledge the loss through a post shared on her Instagram story. The media personality grabbed a throwback photo from a fan account, which showed both of her parents at the Jurassic Park premiere from the early ‘90s. A simple heart emoji was added above the photo as well.

Pamela Bach’s death is truly unfortunate to hear, and would imagine that her immediate family is currently processing the news in their own ways. Hopefully, David Hasselhoff and his daughters are given the space to grieve their loss as they see fit.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family, friends and loved ones of Pamela Bach during this time. Also, if you or someone you know is dealing with personal issues, be aware that you can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website and/or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

