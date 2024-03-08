'In My Baywatch Reds': See Donna D'Errico Celebrate The New TV Series In Her Iconic Red Suit

A few days ago, a new Baywatch series was announced . The news was a bit of a surprise given the remake starring Dwayne Johnson flopped just a few years ago, but the IP is still a notable name and the OG cast is often talking up the fond memories they have of their time working on the show. In fact, now that a new series has been announced, one of those OG is returning to her “Baywatch Reds” to reminisce about a role she originated well over 20 years ago.

Donna D’Errico has shared the occasional Baywatch throwback in the past, but what better way to celebrate the return of a popular brand than to actually jump back into a red swimsuit? The actress and OF star grabbed a lifeguard buoy and headed to the beach to nod back to Donna Marco, the character she originated in the series between 1996 and 1998. She captioned the post, "in my Baywatch reds in honor of [the new series]."

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) A photo posted by on

The actress also noted the new project sounds “super cool” and I find it interesting that she’s so pumped. So far, we’ve heard about several of her other former co-stars on the series, and they all seem to have different takes on the new show … at least where they are concerned.

Though the project is being described as a full reboot, there's always room for cameos and returns in a franchise like this one. Allegedly, Pamela Anderson is not interested in returning to the series, though that’s been reported by an insider and not coming from the horse’s mouth. Meanwhile, their former co-star Nicole Eggert, who has been fighting cancer, is seemingly excited about the series. Eggert would even like a Baywatch cameo , but she says her days of wearing the red bathing suit are certainly over. She'd take an office role. Or anything really that doesn't involve slo-mo running on the beach!

That’s seemingly not the case for Ms. D’Errico.

Details are kind of scarce in regards to the new iteration of the beachy keen series. OG series star David Hasselhoff appeared in the 2017 movie, but it’s unclear if the new series will be connected in any way to any original stars, and if it is, which would be the best fit. Clearly, there’s at least a little interest from some of the cast members, however, and with a script commitment (plus penalty), this project seems to be coming together fairly quickly.