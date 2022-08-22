Better Call Saul's Vince Gilligan Offers A+ Update On Kim Wexler's Post-Finale Future That Should Soothe Worried Fans

Warning: This story contains massive spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” so read at your own risk.

Fans had plenty of questions going into the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul. What would become of Nacho Varga? How would the war between Gus Fring and Lalo Salamanca get resolved? And would Gene Takavic find some kind of redemption in the post-Breaking Bad timeline? But seemingly above all else, fans were particularly eager to learn the fate of Kim Wexler. Thankfully, the lawyer-turned-sprinkler company employee survived, and series co-creator Vince Gilligan has provided an A+ update on her post-finale future that should soothe any fan concerns.

On the show’s penultimate episode, “Waterworks,” Kim – portrayed by the skillful Rhea Seehorn – was revealed to be living in Florida in the post-Breaking Bad era. Having long forsaken her aspirations as a lawyer, Wexler worked a desk job at Palm Coast Sprinkler and lived a quiet life in the suburbs. Her new life also included a boyfriend, Glenn, who offered her his take on mayonnaise vs. Miracle Whip (along with seemingly lackluster sex). All in all, our favorite lawyer and public defender was living a pretty dull existence – which was only further emphasized by the black-and-white palette BCS used for the “Gene timeline.”

But things started looking up for her near the end of the series, and those changes will apparently have a massive impact on the character following the events of the series. In an interview, Vince Gilligan explained that Kim Wexler is well on her way to building a new life. And there may not be room for a certain someone as she goes down that path:

Life’s never going to be perfect. By the way, as we see in that final episode, Kim is making some subtle but important life changes. She goes and volunteers at the Legal Aid Society. So Glenn, her boyfriend—he seems like a likable chap, but I don’t know that he’ll last in this new world she’s going to create for herself. I don’t know if he’s going to be allowed to stick around.

The comments that the producer shared with The New Yorker are sure to be music to fans’ ears. Personally, I have absolutely no problem with Kim dropping Glenn as she slowly steps back into the legal profession. I’m not sure the well-meaning “chap” would really fit into Kim’s world if she does ever become a full-fledged attorney again. And let’s be honest, does Kim really deserve a guy who simply says “Yep, yep, yep, yep,” while making love?

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould gave Kim Wexler one of the most complex arcs on the entire show, and she’s easily one of the best characters from either Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad . I’m just glad Kim didn’t have to die for Rhea Seehorn to get some Emmy love . The actress is currently one of the many 2022 Emmy nominees , having scored a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. And she could land another nomination next year, thanks to the second batch of Season 6 episodes.

Like so many of us, Rhea Seehorn, had been nervous about Kim’s fate , so she was likely relieved to learn of her fate in the series finale. After hearing Vince Gilligan’s update, I’d love to see Seehorn reprise the role and lead her own show. Gilligan has no plans for spinoffs at the moment so, for now, I’ll (gladly) settle for the relatively happy ending he gave Kim here.