Big Brother's Derek Frazier Blasted CBS For Not Casting Him In Reality Competition Shows, And I Think He Has A Point

Big Brother Season 23 changed the game as we know it and crowned the flagship version's first Black winner. The Cookout alliance has gone down in history, and many of them have gone on to participate in The Challenge and the excellent BB holiday spinoff Reindeer Games. Actually, all except one has done that, and it's Derek Frazier. With that, the star just called out CBS for snubbing him when it comes to other TV gigs.

Derek finished in second place in Season 23 of Big Brother and became the second player to reach the finale with zero competition wins since Dr. Will Kirby. Superfans may be quick to point out both Houseguests took drastically different paths to achieve that goal, with Dr. Will's move entirely intentional. I can see the gripes some would have with Big D being granted another shot on TV given his competitive history. However, after hearing his latest comments, I think he deserves a shot.

What Derek Frazier Had To Say To CBS About Not Being Invited On More Reality Shows

Back when CinemaBlend first interviewed Derek Frazier after Big Brother, he wasn't afraid to take aim at CBS for not making more comps for diverse body types. While the show has made fewer competitions that favor ripped twenty-somethings who hit the gym twice a day, it hasn't extended an invite to Derek on any of its CBS brands. In a snarky X thread, part of which has been deleted, he "thanked" the network for excluding him when all his other alliance members have appeared elsewhere:

CBS, thank you. Since Big Brother 23, five out of six members of The Cookout have competed on CBS competition shows, and I appreciate you making it clear how you feel about me. Trust me, it doesn’t feel good, I definitely feel left out...And let me just say this for all the people telling me to “get a full-time job.' I’ve been a director full-time since 2021, for the last three years. Oh, and I’ve also lost over 71 pounds, working out seven days a week. So let’s be clear, there are no excuses here. I’m just speaking facts and telling the truth!

CinemaBlend previously reported on Derek's weight loss journey and the motivational update he shared with followers after losing the pounds. It seems like he's doing all he can to get another shot a reality TV, and I'm on his side that it needs to happen.

Why Derek Deserves Another Opportunity On A Reality Competition Show

While I've long advocated for many BB players deserving of a second chance, Derek Frazier's case is much different from other Houseguests'. Here's a guy who made it to the end of Season 23, but didn't win a single competition. With his latest weight loss journey behind him, it seems like natural storytelling for him to go on The Challenge and show he's not as hopeless when it comes to competing as he was portrayed the first time around.

Of course, there's always a chance Derek gets that opportunity and proceeds to compete as poorly as he did on Big Brother. Still, it feels like compelling reality TV to me, and he seems more than OK with taking that risk if it means teaming up with some of his former Cookout members once again. Also, he's the son of boxing legend Joe Frazier. That has to count for something, right? If CBS won't highlight him, maybe The Traitors will. That said, maybe Big D will want to talk to Gabby Windey about the pay before committing.

Big Brother is on hiatus right now but will return for Season 27 at some point this summer. I don't expect Derek Frazier to be a part of the cast, though this franchise is always good at delivering unexpected twists. We'll just have to wait and see who ends up part of the cast!