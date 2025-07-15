Why I'm Triggered By Two Big Brother Season 27 Houseguests Already Saying They Don't Want To Win

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, July 15th. Read at your own risk!

It wouldn't be a season of Big Brother without complaints and, in addition to the live feeds starting late and removing a key feature I rather enjoyed, two Houseguests are already grinding my gears amid Season 27. It seems to happen every season, but I can't remember the last time I heard someone say -- this early in a season -- that they weren't actually trying to win the game.

While I'm sure these comments won't be featured in the episodes (even with the 90-minute entries on Wednesday), nothing escapes the ears of those faithfully tuning in using a Paramount+ subscription. For everyone else who missed it, here's what was said, and why I'm already feeling somewhat triggered (as a fan) by two contestants in this house.

Kelley And Rylie Are Already Talking About Not Wanting To Win Big Brother

Kelley Jorgensen has already made some questionable moves during her short stint on Big Brother. She requested to be nominated by her Final 2 partner, Vince Panaro, when he first won HOH, and then doubled down on it when Ashley Hollis won the Week 1 veto competition and took herself off the block.

Now, Jorgensen is up for nomination to go home and, if she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster, it's looking like she stands a good chance of being the first person sent out. That said, I'm not sure she'd be all that broken up about it, given the comments she made to Rylie Jeffries on the live feeds:

It sounds so bad, but I’m genuinely not here to win. I’m here to make a name for myself.

If Kelley manages to get herself sent home by her Final 2 partner on Week 1, she certainly will make a name for herself. I doubt that's the kind of reputation she's aiming for however, since people who play BB poorly or get booted immediately rarely benefit from the fame that comes from being on the series.

Then there's Rylie, who was possibly still reeling from the house trying to out him as the accomplice right out of the gate. He was caught on the feeds talking about how he's not really even interested in winning the prize money, because there's more money to be made in opportunities he can get outside of the house:

Yeah, fuck Rylie. He isn’t there to play the game. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/n1A7SIU2K1July 14, 2025

I had Rylie on my list of Houseguests I didn't feel great about, and this is just another negative to add to that list. He's fine with being on Big Brother and competing but appears to have zero interest in wheeling and dealing in the social element of the game. I understand wanting to play with integrity, or having morals that prevent you from certain things. However, the notion of someone just flat-out refusing to engage is very disappointing, especially when they were likely aware it was part of the game going in.

Every year, thousands of people submit an audition for the chance to compete on Big Brother. There's a long audition process to even be considered. At this point, it's even known that the casting team will actively recruit influencers, athletes with a large social media following, and even friends of former Houseguests to compete regardless of whether they've ever watched the show.

That seems to be the category Rylie falls under, as he recently revealed on the feeds that he thought the audience voted on the winner of Season 27. I get the value of recruits, but it pains me when they don't know the rules of the game, and don't even seem interested in playing it correctly.

Then there's Kelley, who seemingly wants to make a name for herself, rather than try to win the actual game. I just can't help but be sad and upset for the various fans who get rejected every year, only to be overlooked for people who, quite frankly, don't seem to respect the game.

I want to watch people who want to win and are competitive. If someone is talking about not really being concerned with winning in Week 1, I think the odds are high that they'll make for bad TV. They're not talking game and trying to make big moves; they're usually just living in the house until it's time to go. For that reason, I'd much sooner see Big Brother prioritize casting people who actually watch the show or want to compete, because I get tired of having to write off certain Houseguests shortly after the game starts.

Big Brother Season 27 airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. Despite all my gripes, I'm still very much interested in the rest of the season and hoping for some big drama ahead of the first eviction!