Gabby Windey Spent The Last Week Talking About Not Getting Paid For The Traitors, And She’s Still Going Off In Hilarious TikTok

The Traitors Season 3 just came to a close amid the 2025 TV schedule, though fans continue to discuss what changes need to happen and what twists fell flat. All the while, Gabby Windey is only talking about one thing. It would seem that Windey hasn't received her share of the prize money after winning. She talked about that all last week via TV appearances, and she's still going off about it now on TikTok.

Gabby Windey has been making it known that she wants her money and has been more vocal about it than fellow winners Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Delores Catania. She's well aware she's getting attention for constantly talking about how she hasn't been paid for the show yet and even referenced it in a recent TikTok video. Take a look:

Needless to say, the reality show star wants to get paid, and who can blame her? She recently married her partner and comedian Robby Hoffman and may want to plan a fancy vacation for herself and her hubby. Plus, this season was filmed in the summer of 2024, so it's been nearly a year since she won, meaning she's been without her share of the $204,300 for a while now.

It's important to note that it's common in the reality competition show world for winners not to receive their prize money until after the show airs. So it's not like Peacock was doing anything shady by not giving her the money last year. I think this is more a case of Gabby Windey pointing out the show is now over, and she wants her money. When she discussed the situation during media appearances from the past week, her chats resulted in a hilarious moment on Watch What Happens Live:

Andy Cohen couldn't help but chuckle and assure that Gabby Windey and the rest of The Traitors winners will be paid eventually. Jimmy Fallon had to hear about it as well on The Tonight Show when he made the mistake of asking Windey if she'd consider returning to the series in the future:

As Peacock seeks out people to participate in The Traitors Seasons 4 and 5, I can't help but wonder if Gabby Windey's constant remarks about not getting paid will impact whether other celebrities agree to participate. If it is a problem, perhaps talent scouts can point to Dylan Efron's positive comments about being perceived differently by people after playing the game.

Ultimately, I think most reality show stars will either already know or understand how the payment process goes for The Traitors. I don't seriously believe Gabby Windey's comments will impact recruiting efforts for future seasons. Hell, it hasn't even helped Windey get her money any faster, it seems, though I am hoping to see an update from her the minute that check hits the bank account.

We still have a wait before Peacock brings The Traitors back for more episodes, and I'm still crossing my fingers that someone sees my wild suggestion for Season 4 and makes it a part of the game. (Or they could bring Tom Sandoval back after his wild run, and I'd shut my mouth about any complaints I may have.)