Julie Chen Moonves Is Already Hyping Big Brother’s Return For Season 27. Here’s Why I Think It'll Premiere Earlier Than Usual

The 2025 TV schedule is rolling at full speed with lots of shows taking us through the spring season, but some reality show fans are already looking ahead to the summer. This Big Brother superfan is eagerly awaiting any details about Season 27, so when Julie Chen Moonves hit the internet with a post about the upcoming season, I was all over it. Chenbot is ready for BB to return, and I believe we'll get it sooner than usual.

I'm already hyped to spend hours each day streaming live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription, and I have reason to believe fans will be engaging in that behavior much earlier than they've been used to in recent years. First, let's go into what the Big Brother host posted, and then I'll lay out why I feel that way.

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Julie Chen Moonves Tweeted Her Eagerness For Summer So Big Brother Returns

Julie Chen Moonves is forever linked to Big Brother, and she's gone on the record saying she'll continue to host until she can't possibly do it anymore. While she can occasionally still be a bit robotic in her on-air delivery, she's all personality when it comes to posting updates. This is evident enough in her latest post on X, in which she started to get the hype train rolling for Season 27 with a video:

Spring is here, but I’m already ready for Summer. Anyone else have Big Brother on the Brain? 👀⌚️☀️ pic.twitter.com/RiazLfAOHNMarch 23, 2025

It's been a while, so I may be wrong, but I think that's the same wild techno music that briefly played ahead of the Big Brother live feeds last season when viewers were waiting for them to officially start. As fun as the post is, I had to look at the calendar and wonder why Julie is teasing Season 27 so early. Is she saying it's coming sooner than we've been made to expect in recent years?

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

I Think Julie's Early Tweets Are A Sign Season 27 Will Premiere In Early Summer

With the exception of Season 25, whose premiere was pushed to August due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA writers strikes, Big Brother's latest seasons have debuted in July. And since Season 26 was announced by CBS in May 2024, I am very curious why Julie Chen Moonves is hyping people up about the new season in March.

I hope this means we'll finally get a Big Brother season that premieres in June, which hasn't been the case since Season 21. It's happened seven times total in the show's long history, and I think there's a chance that we'll see it happen with Season 27.

I would love to see Season 27 return in June, especially since the current setup means Big Brother's season finales often collide with the early weeks of Survivor episodes. This means the exciting conclusions are occasionally bumped back or moved around so that CBS can get the survival series front and center in primetime. While I understand its popularity, it's a bummer as a fan to see a BB season go out with a whimper rather than get celebrated just because another series is back.

This is especially true with what's in store for the upcoming season, which will likely bring back the popular nomination twist from Season 26. The sooner I can watch this season, the better, so I think Julie drumming up fans so soon means there's a chance we'll see the season arrive earlier than July. I'd love it it were premiering the very first day of summer, but I think that's a reach to speculate.

Regardless of when Big Brother Season 27 is premiering, I'll be watching past seasons to get hyped up on Paramount+. Those who don't have their subscriptions can watch a curated playlist of episodes over on Pluto TV, though I would highly recommend signing up before the season officially starts to get those live feeds as soon as they're up.