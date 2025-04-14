It’s Officially Bikini Weather, And Sofia Vergara Is Taking Advantage

Even though it’s been about five years since Sofia Vergara appeared as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on one of the best sitcoms ever , Modern Family, the star has stayed booked and busy. Vergara has added a lot of endeavors to her resume, from Netflix's buzzy series Griselda (which she helped produce) to continuing as a judge on America’s Got Talent ’s 20th Season , along with her speckling of business ventures and brand endorsements. Needless to say, the 52-year-old has continued to grind and celebrate her successes. And with the seasons having turned from grey skies to sunny ones, Vergara is rightfully taking the time to soak it all up in her swimsuit (with one of her products).

Ahead of the 2025 TV guide ’s May 27 premiere of AGT on NBC, the Hot Purusit actress took to her Instagram to showcase how she relaxes poolside. But it wasn’t any casual R&R-filled moment, because the A-lister was totting her skincare brand, Toty. As she showed off the line, she lounged on her stomach, not a cloud in sight and sported a cheeky black string bikini. Accompanied by the summery selfie, was this caption “Ya casi llega el verano!☀️☀️protégete con @toty 👙” (which translates into: Summertime is almost here! protect yourself with @toty ). Check out the post for yourself below:

I’m not sure about anyone else out there, but this post certainly has me even more inspired for sunnier and warmer days. Vergara’s Toty has been on the market for two years and has received great reviews, like the star herself. The Commenters of the shared image were loving on her and the brand, inspired by what her late brother called her when she was little:

Best sunscreen ad I ever did see - cindyprado

Queen 🔥 🥵🔥💯- lina_fit

Like a wine, age doesn't affect it👏 - mabib21

Always amazing - insta_wolta

Does @toty include a body like that or is that sold separately ☀️ #hottamale - denise_rdz7

The chill post looks like a nice, serene moment before summer and her schedule really takes off. Currently, she’s working on voicing a character for Koati: Animated Series and was filming AGT’s historic leg of the series. Behind the scenes and the logistics of auditions for the NBC staple seem wild enough with all the different acts the show screens, let alone the rest of the season. It’s great that Vergara knows how to balance work and play (even if she’s making a small ad spot) and takes advantage of the seasonal elements.

Hopefully, this isn’t her last lazy day for the coming months because that scene looks so nice to just fully hang around in. I have a feeling it won’t be.



