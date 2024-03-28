Sofia Vergara’s Netflix Series Griselda Received Plenty Of Praise, But Heidi Klum Is Humorously ‘Upset’ By It For One Reason

Sofia Vergera managed to make quite an impression on Netflix subscribers earlier this year, thanks to her role in the limited series Griselda. The six-part crime drama sees the actress take on the role of real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. A solid amount of praise has been showered upon the crime series as a whole, but critics have especially lauded Vergara for her performance in the eponymous role. All that aside though, Heidi Klum – Vergara’s fellow America’s Got Talent judge – humorously revealed that she was “upset” over the production for one specific reason.

While AGT’s 19th season is still a couple of months away, the two ladies reunited for a red carpet event in promotion of the competition series at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. It was there that they both spoke to ET , and Heidi Klum weighed in on her colleague’s hit show. She does indeed appear to be a fan of Griselda and, with that, she wishes she could’ve played a role in it herself:

I was upset because I was like, 'Why couldn't I have been one of your cousins?' I could have been a cousin that doesn't speak, because obviously I don't speak Spanish. But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset. I could have also been one of those gorgeous girls! I would have loved to. But she said, 'Nein.'

At the end of the day, the Despicable Me 4 star could’ve pulled a few strings and got her co-star in for a non-speaking cameo. But, as a producer on the show, the star surely had to make the creative decisions she felt were right. It should be pointed out, of course, that Heidi Klum is definitely joking and holds no true ill will towards her colleague or the show. Still, I really do think she would’ve relished the opportunity to have been even a small part of such a popular piece of work.

More on Sofia Vergera (Image credit: Netflix) After Sofía Vergara Went Solo On The Griselda Red Carpet, She Was Seen Out On A Post-Divorce Date Night

Griselda floated around Netflix’s Top 10 TV trending list following its debut on the platform in January. While it’s early and awards season just ended, it might be fair to assume that the Modern Family alum and the project as a whole could receive some buzz later this year. Notably ahead of its release, the production was also thrust into the center of a lawsuit after the streamer and Sofia Vergara were sued alongside five other defendants due to the show. The plaintiffs – Blanco’s son, Michael, and his wife – alleged that the series used the family’s image and likeness without authorization. The suit, which was filed in mid-January was ultimately tossed out in February.

Though the series didn’t mark a reunion for Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, the two can look forward to working together again on the new season of AGT, which arrives in May. Further comments they shared with ET suggest that they’re excited to be together again. Vergara made note of how they’re “always trying to have fun” when they have moments of downtime amid production. That camaraderie is palpable when they’re on screen together and, while they didn’t get to work on the limited series together, I’m glad they’ll continue to collaborate in the reality competition space.

Griselda is still available to stream alongside the best shows on Netflix . Also, America’s Got Talent Season 19 hits NBC on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule . While you wait, stream episodes of the previous season using a Peacock subscription .