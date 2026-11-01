‘He Went Off On Me Like Kelly Clarkson In a Toy Store.’ What Happened After Trump Dropped That Super Long Rant

U.S. President Donald Trump recently hosted several celebrities at the White House for dinner, with one of those guests being Bill Maher. Sometime later, POTUS took to social media and chastised Maher, who has joked about Trump on air on multiple ocassions. In the aftermath, Maher addressed the situation on the latest episode of his talk show (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription). With that, the comedian dropped a joke relating to Kelly Clarkson.

Last weekend, President Trump shared his thoughts on Maher (and more topics) to Truth Social, and the post ended up including a total of 1,318 words. In the lengthy post, Trump refers to Maher as a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER” with “a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO” and capitalized those specific words as well. The President’s post came days after remarks Maher shared on Real Time days prior. The comic joked about Trump’s supposed focus on “men’s bodies” and mused that he himself was not complimented during dinner.

(Image credit: HBO)

Amid the latest installment of Real Time – which aired on October 30th amid the 2026 TV schedule – Maher touched on several topics before shifting his focus to Trump’s viral post. The political humorist didn’t mince words when describing the aftermath of the post, and he not only name-dropped Clarkson but a certain pop star as well:

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He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store. I mean, eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift. It’s a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they’re tearing you a new asshole.

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Bill Maher’s Taylor Swift comment seemingly references how the singer’s exes remain topics of discussion on social media even after they’ve dated. The Clarkson sentiment, however, refers to a situation that’s a bit more recent. Back in October, Clarkson posted about a negative experience she reportedly had at Art of Play, a novelty store located in Brooklyn. The singer claimed she was treated like Julia Roberts’ character from Pretty Woman when she attempted to buy a singing bird automaton.

However, the store’s management team – headed up by owner Adam Rubin – later claimed the bird was not for sale and was used for in-store events. However, Clarkson later responded to the claim by sharing a photo of the bird with a $15,000 price tag on it. Leaked security footage later revealed that Clarkson had a heated exchange with store employees. As it stands, Rubin and co. have been receiving hate on social media and have reportedly been seeking to reach out to Clarkson.

As of this writing, Kelly Clarkson has reportedly yet to touch base with the crew at Art of Play. On that note, Donald Trump has yet to respond to Maher’s latest comments regarding his post and their dinner at the White House. Whether he’ll choose to do so remains to be seen.

In the meantime, viewers can check out Real Time with Bill Maher, which airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, and episodes can also be streamed later on HBO Max.