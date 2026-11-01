I'm Desperately Hoping 3 Gilded Age Characters Make A Massive Impact On Season 4

There are so many characters to keep track of on The Gilded Age. However, after binge-watching three seasons, I know them all, and there are a few who deserve significantly more screen time, in my humble opinion. So, as we prepare for the season that’s about to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, let’s discuss the three people that I’d like to see make a massive impact in the episodes to come.

(Image credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Jack

I think Jack’s story is the one I’m most invested in. He’s managed to break big, and he seemingly has no idea what to do now. To me, that makes for fantastic TV, and it really helps that Ben Ahlers' character is just so gosh darn likable. Unlike basically every other character in this show, I want him to succeed and find great wealth.

So, in Season 4, I really hope we get to see all the ways his life changes as he gets used to being rich. I loved seeing him downstairs and working in the house. And the juxtaposition of that past with his new reality is fascinating. Plus, we really haven’t watched someone fully rise from rags to riches on this show, and that feels like a storyline that should be prominent in Season 4.

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It also feels like Jack really has the potential to shake things up, because he sees the world much differently than the other wealthy folk. Between him being a fresh set of eyes and his connections to the people who still work downstairs, I cannot wait to see how his new standing impacts everyone.

(Image credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Ada

One of my favorite moments in Gilded Age history was when Ada became richer than Agnes, and therefore, the woman of the house.

Of course, this was a massive topic during Season 3, and it caused Ada and Agnes’ power dynamic to totally shift. Seeing them, and specifically Agnes, reckon with that was so dramatic. Now, I want more. I really want to see Cynthia Nixon’s character stand her ground even more, and I want her to make some bold choices with the money she’s inherited.

It seems like it’ll happen too, as Season 4’s trailer shows Agnes saying she needs more money for a dinner, and Ada explaining that she doesn’t want to spend it on that. Of course, Agnes had a comeback for her sister, saying no, but I want Ada to clap back too. It’s time she stopped being bossed around by her sister.

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(Image credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Oscar

The Gilded Age has had some ridiculous plot twists that I did not see coming. However, I don’t think anything will ever top how unexpected the death of Oscar’s lover, John Adams, was. He was hit by a carriage, and both it and this plot point came out of nowhere.

That happened in Episode 6, and as Oscar dealt with that, he proposed that he marry Enid in Season 3’s finale. Enid, notably, used to be a lady’s maid for Bertha; she got fired for attempting to seduce George, and then she married an older man. When her husband died, Blake Ritson's character proposed they marry so they could join forces and cause chaos while also living the lives they want to live.

All this is to say, they both cause and live for the drama, and I want them to do even more of that in Season 4.

So, with that all laid out, to see if these characters play a bigger role in Season 4, you can catch the premiere of this HBO show that got the world talking on Sunday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO or with an HBO Max subscription.