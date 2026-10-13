President Trump Took A Shot At ‘Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel Again. He Responded On Late Night
This isn't the first time something like this has happened.
It’s been a long run of back and forth between President Donald Trump and a lot of different figures in late night. He made some bold pronunciations when Stephen Colbert finally signed off the air. He’s taken shots at Seth Meyers over at NBC. He thinks Jimmy Fallon is "whimpering." But he’s seemingly taken a special interest in Jimmy Kimmel, which continued this week when the President made an aside during a rally and called Jimmy Kimmel a "loser."
What Trump Said About Jimmy Kimmel Most Recently
Donald Trump has made comments about Live! in the past, even after the late night host brought him up during the Oscars in 2024. (To be fair, he wasn't the only one annoyed by Kimmel's jabs). It's not that surprising to hear he had a new public take. What is interesting is the context.
Apparently, he was unhappy with Kimmel calling his rallies sparsely attended and mentioning the empty seats. Trump was at a rally in Clarksville, TN when he said the following:
As part of this, Trump did a bit where he mimicked Kimmel's voice. The late night host caught wind of this, and included it in his monologue Monday night.
How Jimmy Kimmel Responded To The Latest Trump Insult
To note, when Kimmel made the rally comment, he said he didn’t even share with the audience how many empty seats there were. In fact, he was a little surprised this was the moment the President of the United States seems to be latching onto.
In the video (above), this time Kimmel did share a pic from a rally event, which featured chunks of rows with missing occupants. It wasn’t that bad, as there were still plenty of attendees, but it’s not as if Jimmy Kimmel Live! made an inaccurate statement either. Kimmel went on to point out:
Listen, none of this discourse is exactly “new.” Trump’s been calling late night “unfunny" since his first tenure, and there are tweets about it dating all the way back to at least 2017. Kimmel and Trump have had a particularly estranged back and forth ever since the late night host was suspended from the air and the FCC got involved. Seth Meyers and John Oliver even recently joked they like using Kimmel as a shield so Trump ignores their content.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jimmy Kimmel’s been clear he feels late night is being “poisoned” in this new landscape where politics are intertwined, and there are some rumors Live! may not get renewed when his contract is up in May. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I’d expect the back-and-forth between the President and the late night host to continue for the time being.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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