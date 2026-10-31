As Reports Swirl Around Todd Chrisley’s Money, He Has A Big Claim About Daughter Savannah’s Finances

While it’s been well over a year since Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned from their prison sentences, the couple continue to make headlines for legal reasons. It was most recently reported that the two reality TV stars still owed a considerable amount of money in unpaid taxes. As of this writing, neither Julie nor Todd have publicly addressed their situation involving the Internal Revenue Service. However, on the heels of his daughter Savannah’s marital confirmation, Todd made a claim about her financial well-being.

Todd Chrisley Makes A Major Statement About Savannah’s Money

Last week, it was revealed that Savannah Chrisley married Jason Galanis over the summer and that they were also expecting their first child. Todd later addressed the big news when he appeared alongside Julie on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast (which is shared on YouTube). The Chrisley patriarch had nothing but kind words to share about Galanis, going as far as to call him “brilliant.” With that, Todd also mentioned another point about why the the relationship is apparently so beneficial for his daughter:

He didn't care about the show business, because this man is brilliant. He’s brilliant, and [Savannah] is emotionally set for life, but she’s financially set for life…. She was good on her own but not like she is today.

A businessman, Galanis most notably worked with Hunter Biden and the latter’s associate, Devon Archer. In September 2020, Galanis was sentenced to 189 months in prison due to his reported involvement in several offenses related to securities fraud. In 2024, during his time in prison, Galanis notably testified as part of the Republican impeachment inquiry involving former U.S. President Joe Biden. In March 2025, Galanis’ sentence was commuted by current POTUS Donald Trump.

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Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis reportedly began dating in July 2025 and became engaged by December of that same year. Only now does Chrisley seem keen on opening up about her beau and the new life they plan to build together. Historically, Todd has been quite protective of his daughter, with his comments about her co-hosting The View alone proving that notion. It seems the father of six is happy with his daughter’s relationship and what it means in regard to both love and monetary stability.

The Chrisleys’ Finances Continue To Be A Topic Of Discussion

All the while, questions still remain in regard to Julie and Todd Chrisley’s money matters, especially in the wake of documents having surfaced. The Chrisleys reportedly still owe $1,571,452, per a tax lien filed by the IRS in August 2026. Said filing consists of two assessments, with one of those including an unpaid balance of $142,410.72 for the tax period ending in Dec. 31, 2021. As for the second assessment, it mentions a total of $1,429,041.89 that’s unpaid for the period ending with December 31, 2022.

The Chrisleys’ financial portfolio was also at the center of their 2022 trial, which ended with them being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more and sentenced to years in prison. Julie was initially set to serve seven years behind bars, while Todd was to serve 12. Per the verdict, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were ordered to pay 17.2 million in restitution, and it was alleged that they’d have to sell assets to cover the bill. As of this writing, that debt has reportedly not been paid due to the couple’s appeals.

Even though not much is known about the specifics of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s money, the couple divulged that they paid around $3 million in legal fees amid their court battle. As for any financial issues, Todd has been coy about his net worth at this time. It remains to be seen if the couple will address their reported tax issues and if Savannah Chrisley chooses to say anything about her dad’s claim about her own financial standing.