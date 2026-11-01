I’m Sure Marvel Loved Being Referenced In The Shane Gillis Gym Clothes Controversy On SNL Last Night

Saturday Night Live returned this weekend and welcomed another host for Season 52. This time, it was Inde Navarrette – the breakout star of the hit horror film, Obsession – who took to the stage at Studio 8H. While the night was filled with memorable moments Navarette got the ball rolling early on when she referenced Shane Gillis controversial gym clothes comment from his SNL monologue a few weeks ago. Navarrette used Marvel as a way to tee up her quip, and I’m sure the studio is delighted to be pulled into such a wild situation.

What Did Shane Gillis Say During His Latest SNL Hosting Gig?

Gillis returned to SNL for his third hosting gig on October 10 and caused quite a stir due to his monologue (which is on YouTube). A large portion of the comic’s opening set was focused on his attempts to lose weight and his experience returning to the gym as a result. After talking about crossing paths with “the hottest gay guys you’ve ever seen” while at the gym, Gillis spoke about something that seemingly shocked him in regard to his encounters with women:

Also, I haven't been to the gym in so long. I didn't know women just dressed like whores now. Look, I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe... Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?

The Tires star – who also dropped an F-bomb during a sketch that night – went on to discuss the shorts, which he described as being “neon” and “artificial, bait-colored.” Gillis then advised that he’s “not allowed” to look at the women dressed in that way since people are “filming” social media videos while at the gym.

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Ultimately, Shane Gillis received considerable blowback for his “whore” remarks from various corners of the internet, with celebrities like Dan Levy and SNL alum Ego Nwodim expressing disapproval. Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che responded to the Gillis controversy, musing that while promoting his new Netflix special, he’d be bombarded with questions on the matter. In time, Che was indeed asked about Gillis while doing press, and he did not seem happy. Also, Che later questioned why he did so many interviews after the fallout.

How Did Inde Navarrette Bring The Gillis Controversy Back Up?

Navarrette covered more than a few different topics, including her acclaimed ( and meme-ified) role as Nikki in Obsession. In time, she also referenced the fact that she’d been cast in one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies, X-Men. As can be seen on YouTube, it was when she began gushing about her inclusion that she made the reference to Gillis’ comments:

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm gonna be in a Marvel movie. And I know it's really important for Marvel that you get really fit. So I've been working out a lot. So, every morning, I put on my little whore outfit, and I hit the gym.

This certainly is the perfect time for Marvel to be referenced in relation to such a messy matter. I mean, the studio only has one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year – Avengers: Doomsday – on the docket and wouldn’t want anything to detract from that. So this joke is certainly well-timed for the brand. (Just so we’re clear, you all can sense my sarcasm, right?) In all seriousness, Marvel Studios more than likely isn’t giving Navarrette’s joke too much thought.

Navarrette obviously wasn’t trying to tie the Disney-owned studio to the Shane Gillis controversy. From a comedy standpoint, her role as Rogue in the X-Men reboot just seemed to serve as an opening for her to nod at Shane Gillis. I obviously can’t speak to exactly how Kevin Feige and co. feel about this SNL quip from one of their latest talent signees. However, I’m definitely not expecting any kind of frustration from execs as a result of this barb.

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Check out Inde Navarrette’s episode in its entirety by streaming it with a Peacock subscription. Also, know that Saturday Night Live returns with another new episode next weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will welcome Druski as host and The Strokes as musical guest.