Forget Late Night, A White House Spokesman Just Took Aim At Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre

Amid the presidency of Donald Trump, several celebrities have publicly chastised the politician for a myriad of reasons. More than a few of those critiques have come from Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and other late-night talk show stars. In a number of those cases, the WH has also released statements in response to the hosts’ criticisms. More recently, though, another person took aim at the U.S. President – TV producer Chuck Lorre. Now, the WH is firing back at the Big Bang Theory creator due to his remarks.

Lorre recently accepted a founders award at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards in Los Angeles, where he also gave a speech. While sharing his remarks, the producer took aim at POTUS, referring to him as a “Russian asset.” He also made a quip about waking up every morning and watching TV to find out if Trump “had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.” Once the White House became aware of the comments made by the Golden Globe winner, spokesperson Davis Ingle shared the following statement with Fox News Digital:

Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.

President Trump wasn’t the only person Lorre chastised during his address, as he also made comments about First Lady Melania Trump. The producer – who’s created Big Bang spinoffs, Two and a Half Men and more – unfavorably compared Melania to one of her predecessors. Lorre specifically posed the question of how “how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny first lady like Michelle Obama and somehow be OK with a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband.”

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During Lorre’s speech, he said his reason for making the Trump-related comments was linked to a personal “need to cause laughter.” In between his jokes, he also encouraged those in attendance to donate to Project Angel Food.

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When it comes to the White House, as previously mentioned, the past few years have seen its officials take issue with remarks made by late-night veterans. Last fall, for instance, hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers went in on President Trump’s much-discussed WH ballroom plans. The hosts themselves are also more than cognizant of the way POTUS (who’s responded to some of their takes on Truth Social) feels about their commentary. Just recently, Meyers and fellow host John Oliver appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they joked about Trump hating Kimmel above all other talk show hosts.

Talk show hosts aren’t the only people who’ve been on the receiving end of reactions from the WH as well. In recent years, the entity has also responded to Trump-related digs from South Park, Comedy Central’s long-running animated series. The show has regularly lampooned Trump and others like ex-Security of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, who even responded to the show directly. The WH also called out actor Alan Ritchson after he made politically charged statements during an interview this year.

White House officials haven’t made any further comment on the remarks Chuck Lorre shared. And, as for Lorre himself, he hasn’t weighed in on the WH’s statement, as of this writing.