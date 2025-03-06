'John Was The First To Go': Bill Murray Openly Wept During SNL's 50th, And The Moments He Called Out Were Emotional For Me Too
Murray reveals who broke him during the big weekend.
Saturday Night Live's abundance of sketches and comedy stars has long fueled debates about best seasons and which stars are missed the most. Fans were reminded of those iconic late performers while watching cast members both past and present take part in the SNL50 anniversary special and its mostly enjoyable companion special The Homecoming Concert. Actor and comedian Bill Murray was obviously involved, and has since revealed how emotional the special made him, and those same moments hit me in similar ways.
Murray joined Sway In The Morning to talk about his now-in-theaters dark comedy Riff Raff, but of course the living legend host Sway Calloway asked about the big Saturday Night Live anniversary event. Perhaps surprisingly, the Groundhog Day star revealed the day was highly emotional, and that he broke down multiple times. But it's no surprise to learn that a why Gilda Radner clip was involving with some of those tears. In his words:
Leave it to one of the original “Not Ready For Prime Time Players” to wreck one of the biggest stars SNL ever produced. And for good cause, seeing as how Murray and Radner worked together for Seasons 2-4 during his three years in the cast. She sadly passed away at 42 from ovarian cancer a decade after his exit, in 1989.
Murray’s career has obviously been monumental post his Studio 8H days, taking him all over the world and working with essentially all of Hollywood. Regardless of all the success and weirdo moments he's brought to the world, there’s a true magic attached to most of SNL's peers after they leave the show, and especially after they leave this mortal coil entirely. Doubly so for those who were attached to the historic sketch show’s earliest years.
Speaking of, the Lost in Translation actor then went on to mention another fallen comedy soldier, John Belushi, who appeared several times in archival footage. But it's the oddly prophetic graveyard-set short that had Murray missing his friend and even just talking about it had him on the verge of weeping all over again. He stated:
It’s not the first time Murray has recalled Belushi's magnetism, and the Blues Brothers vet continues to be missed by many, with his influence still going strong both among new SNL generations and comedic actors in general. And the dark humor that Schiller and the Animal House alum leaned into was just a small taste (or a better word) of how legendary Belushi remains.
And, when thinking about it, it absolutely makes sense for Murray to have that deep pang arise rewatching the short. It makes me miss both Belushi and Radner all the more knowing how much a close personal friend does while making me cherish all my favorite alums and current cast members more.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s sweet hearing Murray remembering and cherishing his friends post his tears during the 50th Saturday Night Live anniversary special. The whole thing makes me want to jump back into the old seasons and remember them more, I’ll just have to find a box of tissues first.
Watch all the classics and your favorite Studio 8H cast members with a Peacock subscription. SNL continues Season 50 serving up great upcoming hosts and musical guests, with Lady Gaga serving as both this week. Tune in on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. EST.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
An Insider Revealed The $20,000 Gift Pete Davidson Allegedly Got Colin Jost As Rumors About Their Feud Swirled
A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’