'It Was Really Good’: Bill Murray Recalled The SNL Sketch That Helped Launch His Career, And Gilda Radner Was Involved

News
By published

He really became ready for prime time after this sketch.

Gilda Radner and Bill Murray sitting at a table acting like nerds in a classic Saturday Night Live sketch.
(Image credit: NBC)

As Saturday Night Live’s historic S50 continues (along with the developing Morgan Wallen x SNL story), we’ve learned much about the series’ history. Many of the alumni, along with some of SNL's greatest stars, have recounted a range of anecdotes, including Bill Murray. The veteran comedian shared the specific skit that he thought helped his take-off. The revealing but humorous bit included castmate Gilda Radner, the evening’s host, Buck Henry, and himself.

Ahead of the release of Murray’s second ​​2025 movie schedule titled The Friend, he and his co-star Naomi Watts were guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the regular After Show interview on YouTube from the Bravo series, Cohen asked the Studio 8H alum if there was a sketch he knew would help elevate his name. The funnyman jumped right in with an answer, noting it was a scene involving himself with a shower microphone and the aforementioned duo above. The trio played on a classic troublesome marital bit but turned casually on its head, he recalled:

I did a shower mic scene with Gilda and with Buck Henry, where I played a guy with a shower microphone. You ever see those soap shower mics? Well, I had a shower mic, and I was singing with the shower mic, ‘I want to bring in my wife!’ And it’s Gilda, you know, and I’m doing this thing, and then [I say,] ‘She’s cheating on me with this guy right here.’ And then I bring in Buck Henry. So there’s the three of us in the shower, I’m doing this thing with them. It worked. It worked very, very well. It was very, very powerfully funny. And it was like, ‘Ooh.’ It was that good, it was really good.

The gag sounds like an amusing time (and is available to stream with a Peacock subscription), especially in the earlier days of the iconic late-night series. I can only imagine watching these two goofballs with the guy who adapted The Graduate for the big screen live. The sketch he remembered does have a great premise, and I’m sure audiences of the time locked in to the matter once they realized what was going on. And, regardless if it was the spark, both of those Not Ready For Prime Time Players have become unmistakable names in the comedy world.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

The back catalogue of Saturday Night Live is streaming with a Peacock subscription. Fans can get the annual plan when looking for great value for money, saving more than 16% when prepaying for a year of streaming. Equally, if you want a monthly plan, Peacock starts from $7.99 a month.

View Deal

The Ghostbusters actor officially joined the sophomore season (after being cut from Season 1 due to budget cuts) and stayed until 1980. As we all know, his career exploded, and he became one of the biggest stars during the thick of his popularity. But along the way, we saw some different sides of the A-Lister, including some scandals on various sets and with a few peers. Murray has been intentionally moving to make amends with the beefs, but in the meantime, showed up for the big SNL reunion show, which was a pretty emotional and nostalgic experience for him.

Still, it’s nice to know that the Groundhog Day star recognizes that his work on Saturday Night Live was instrumental to advancing his career. I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone, specifically fans of the show like me, that the sketch he cited involved Radner, though.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Margaret grabbing Carries hand in prayer in Carrie

Mike Flanagan's Carrie Series May Have Found Its Titular Teen And Her Mom Margaret White, And I Would Go In A Closet And Pray For This To Be Real
Screenshot of DJ and Joey talking in Fuller House.

Candace Cameron Bure And Dave Coulier Had A Wholesome Exchange After He Announced He's Cancer Free, But I Didn't See The 'Poopoo' Nickname Coming
Margaret grabbing Carries hand in prayer in Carrie

Mike Flanagan's Carrie Series May Have Found Its Titular Teen And Her Mom Margaret White, And I Would Go In A Closet And Pray For This To Be Real
See more latest
Most Popular
Margaret grabbing Carries hand in prayer in Carrie
Mike Flanagan's Carrie Series May Have Found Its Titular Teen And Her Mom Margaret White, And I Would Go In A Closet And Pray For This To Be Real
Carrie Coon (as Proxima Midnight) in Avengers: Infinity War
Turns Out Carrie Coon's Absence In Avengers: Endgame Was Over Money, And Her Husband Expertly Zinged Marvel When Explaining Why She Didn't Push Back
Debuting in 1995, the “Partners Statue” is a sculpture of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse located in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)
Walt Disney World Is Making A Change So Surprising I Thought It Was An April Fool's Day Joke
Screenshot of Gwyneth Paltrow in The Goop Lab trailer.
‘Oh S—t This Is Going To Be A Bad Movie.’ Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About What Happens When She Is On A Movie Set And Knows It’s Not Going Well
Screenshot of DJ and Joey talking in Fuller House.
Candace Cameron Bure And Dave Coulier Had A Wholesome Exchange After He Announced He's Cancer Free, But I Didn't See The 'Poopoo' Nickname Coming
Hailee Steinfeld looking terrifying covered in blood in 2025&#039;s Sinners.
Hailee Steinfeld Is Psyched For People To See Sinners, But She Has An Honest Take For Those Who Want To Watch It With Their Families
Donna and Brenda in Paris on Beverly Hills, 90210.
‘It Was Shocking’: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty Being Snubbed From The Oscars In Memoriam Segment
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping And More At The Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel - Live Blog
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening
Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey look down the hall of the hospital on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Says She’s ‘Forever Bitter’ Over Having To Fight For A Major Grey’s Anatomy Episode, And I’m So Glad It Was Made