I'm Still Sad About Blake Shelton's The Voice Exit, But It Sounds Like It's Been A 'Relief' For The Singer

I’m sure I’m not the only longtime viewer of The Voice who’s a little apprehensive going into Season 24. Blake Shelton has been a vital part of the singing competition since its 2011 debut, and it still makes me sad that the cowboy won’t be there to stir the pot with the other coaches. However, as fans we also have to acknowledge how much time he has devoted to The Voice for the past decade, and according to supposed insiders, stepping away allegedly has been a “relief” for Shelton.

We’re just a couple of weeks away from The Voice’s 24th season kicking off with Blind Auditions, and while Carson Daly might have had a hard time adjusting to Blake Shelton’s absence, it doesn’t sound like the cowboy has any qualms at all about allowing Reba McEntire to fill his Big Red Chair . A source told US Weekly :

It’s been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule. Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is.

I can imagine how freeing it must feel to not have two seasons of The Voice on his calendar for pretty much the first time in 12 years. It definitely seemed like the time commitment to the show played a big part in his decision to step away. Gwen Stefani — Blake Shelton’s wife who he met on The Voice — seemed to indicate a little bit of burnout when she discussed why he was leaving , saying that he had been juggling the show and touring for so long.

Family was also a factor, as Blake Shelton became a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s three sons when they got married in 2021, and that’s not a role he has taken lightly. Following his big sendoff that was the Season 23 finale, the cowboy said the thing he was looking forward to the most was being able to say “yes” to more things and people in his personal life.

It sounds like Blake Shelton being able to switch into family mode isn’t just benefiting him, but Gwen Stefani as well, with the insider alleging that having him at home has made her appreciate him anew. Not that the No Doubt frontwoman ever took Shelton for granted — she’s not shy about admitting how “obsessed” she is with her husband — but rumors of marital strife have occasionally plagued the couple this year, with some sources alleging the spark between them was disappearing .

While Blake Shelton won’t be among The Voice ’s coaching panel , it’s likely his name will still pop up. Gwen Stefani will appear on Season 24, and I can’t imagine she won’t talk about him to his longtime friends Reba McEntire and Carson Daly. Shelton’s surrogate son Niall Horan will also return to defend his rookie-season win, and another mainstay, John Legend, will be back after taking a season off.