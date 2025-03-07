Bowen Yang Pulled A Wicked And Flew Straight From SNL To The Oscars, But I Can't Get Over Him Busting Out A Miley Cyrus Lyric While Telling The Story

News
By
published

I hope he remembered his cardigan!

Bowen Yang dressed in his Wicked Costume while presenting at the 97th Oscars alongside other performers not in costumes.
(Image credit: ABC)

Bowen Yang is continuing to prove just how much of a force he is in Hollywood–in front of the camera and via his travel habits. Lorne MichaelsSNL requirement for Yang to join Wicked involved a regular commute from New York City to London and back again, regularly. Once Wicked wrapped, the Fire Island actor expressed just how glad he was to have the opportunity, regardless of the hours he kept, but glad his wild and regular plane days were done. Although for The Oscars and Lady Gaga week at Studio 8H, he picked up that old Ozian habit, which didn’t take me out but his Miley Cyrus nod did.

The Saturday Night Live cast member continues to be a bright spot on the historic 2025 TV schedule season. And while he’s become one of the most recognizable faces on the titular evening, his foray into movies has helped catapult him to new heights. Between Wicked last year and his two 2025 movie schedule flicks–The Wedding Banquet and Wicked: For Good he’s become increasingly busy. And that’s not even mentioning his killer podcast, Las Culturistas, with BFF and cohost Matt Rogers. All this to say, he shared with ET (via its TikTok) his crazy NYC-LA commute for the big event, kicking it off with the classic LA Cyrus song, he shared:

To quote Miley Cyrus, I hopped off the plane at LAX at 9 a.m. So, here I am!

It doesn’t shock me the Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens actor pulled out such an iconic line to make light of his tight timeline. That casual but pointed humor has helped his career climb as quick as it has.

Yang then went on to share that he didn’t take any special plane to make it to The Oscars. He noted that he’s just typical traveler and likes to be a conscious traverler, saying:

My vibe has never been [private jet], and that's OK, I've accepted that. I'm with the people, you know. My carbon footprint is going to be shared with everybody else.

Again, his response is just lightly witty but honest and relatable, continuing the vibe of why his likeable factor. It’s probably just one of the reasons why he’s bonded so well with the Wicked cast and had to show up for them for The Academy Awards. In the future though, The Monkey King alum may have to change this habit with his continuing rise in popularity.

And even though he’s becoming a household name, he still has his fangirl moments. The Garfield Movie actor shared why he committed to the Miley Cyrus song-themed weekend and it’s because of the upcoming hosts and musical acts–Lady Gaga. With the Peacock subscription streamable show booking his personal "White Whale" guest for his own podcast, there’s no chance Yang would miss anything. He stated passionately:

Lady Gaga is doing double duty, I am not missing a moment of that. So, I want to be there the entire time, soup to nuts. I want to be there for the whole thing, I cannot miss a moment of the Lady Gaga week at SNL. I just can't.

As a fan of both, I am over the moon waiting for this weekend! Both to see the fun they’ll have on the NBC show and to know the Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld alum will maybe catch up on some sleep. Whatever sketch they’re in together, hopefully it doesn’t go viral like Yang's surprise Wicked meme. We’ll have to wait and see!

It’s good to know that Yang can still pull a small but wild Wicked commute when he needs to. Knowing that he can have “Party in the USA,” levels of fun with his SNL to The Oscars travel is even better. Here's hoping he can hang out in one place for a while.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

