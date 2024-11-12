‘I’m So Miserable’: Boy Meets World’s Rider Strong Explains Why He Hated Filming The Infamous Alcoholic Episode

Boy Meets World is one of those classic shows that's become even more popular due to streaming . Amid that, the show has been re-evaluted, with series cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle even rewatching it for a podcast. The trio have used their platform talk about the highs and lows of filming the beloved ABC series. One low for Strong, apparently, was the infamous alcoholic episode, and he explained just why it marked such a "miserable" experience for him.

Despite Boy Meets World being a family-friendly show, the hilarious sitcom featured dramatic moments from time to time. One might recall the time that Eric Matthews decided not to adopt his little friend, Tommy, or when Shawn and Jack Hunter's father died. On top of all that, it's hard to forget the episode that dealt with alcoholism. It was actually so raw that Disney Channel banned the “special” episode from its syndication. Rider Strong didn't hold back about what it was like filming the installment when discussing it on the Pod Meets World rewatch podcast:

I’m just half-assing it this entire episode. I’m so miserable.

In the episode, “If You Can’t Be With the One You Love…,” Cory Matthews is depressed about his breakup with Topanga, which leads to him stealing his dad’s whisky flask and convincing Shawn to drink with him at a high school party. Shawn and Cory then proceed to do handstands and pee on a cop car while intoxicated. Ultimately, after getting busted by Cory’s parents for drinking at the party, Cory and Shawn vow never to drink again. While Cory sticks to that, Shawn ends up drinking for a whole week following the party.

By the end of the 22-minute episode, Shawn after pushing his girlfriend, Angela, against a door. That also came after his brother, Jack, reminded him that alcoholism ran in their family. Rider Strong said he felt confused filming the episode, given that Cory could be funny while drunk whereas Shawn was like “a more extreme version” of that. The former child star spoke more about why he didn't feel young audiences would do well to learn the dangers of alcoholism following that particular episode:

The real problem that I see is it’s actually a disservice to people. The real issue with drinking is that often it’s sneakier, it’s weirder, it’s slower. It slowly takes over people’s lives … to try and cram an entire alcoholic journey and sobriety journey into 22 minutes — that’s not ever what it actually is like. That’s never how it happens in real life. So in a weird way, it’s hurting the issue that it’s trying to address.

The veteran actor also pointed out that he didn’t find it realistic that at a high school party, teens needed to sneak alcohol there. The Kim Possible alum said that if anything, everybody at the party would be drinking. Plus, he wished the series could have shown that sometimes it takes one party for someone to develop a lifelong addiction.

I understand where Rider Strong is coming from in that alcoholism is a very complex issue that can’t begin and end so quickly. It would have been interesting to see the toll that Shawn’s growing alcoholism could have caused. It could've resulted in Angela breaking up with him or if Cory’s parents sticking by their rule that their son couldn't see Shawn again. Maybe there even an episode in which Shawn is sent to rehab, and it could've illuminated the experiences of those who've recovered from alcoholism.

Even though Boy Meets World didn’t get too intense with its alcoholic storyline, Rider Strong previously said a while back that the beloved sitcom connected with fans so much because of its dark storylines. While the funny family-friendly show ’s priority was making audiences laugh with its humorous situations, it also featured “special” episodes as a way to educate youths on serious topics. Strong admitted that even if that infamous episode didn’t delve too much into the heavy, he realized it was more centered on the message the creators were trying to convey to audiences -- that drinking is bad and not to start.

I will say that the message did hit with me. When I first watched that memorable episode as a child, it was still scary for me to see such respectable characters like Cory and Shawn drink and be so disorderly. Even though the episode didn't teach me about the serious repercussions that came from alcoholism, it definitely left an impression on me. With that, I thank Rider Strong for powering through the "miserable" experience of filming it.