32 Broadway Shows That Ran For A Crazy Amount Of Time

When it comes to the things that entertain us, we could turn to the best movies on Netflix or the best shows on Hulu or whatever is out there, but I've always loved Broadway shows and musicals.

Believe it or not, some productions have been on that stage for a crazy amount of time, whether it was five years or twenty-plus years. So, if you're curious about Broadway plays or musicals that have been on the stage for an intense amount of time, here are thirty-two that might surprise you.

(Image credit: Photo by Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Phantom Of The Opera (1988 – 2023)

The Phantom of the Opera is hands down one of the most impressive musicals of all time and features some of the best vocals out there. The original cast of both the West End and Broadway productions included Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine Daaé. Years later, a film production starring Emmy Rossum from the Shameless cast came out in 2004. The production ran on Broadway for 35 years.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Chicago (1996 Revival) (1996 – Present)

Chicago first premiered in 1975, but the Broadway revival that came out in 1996 starring Anne Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth as Roxie and Velma has continued to run for up to 27 years. The production even received a 2002 film adaptation that was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

(Image credit: Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Lion King (1997 – Present)

While The Lion King is one of the best Disney Renaissance films , the musical that came from it is one of the best Broadway shows. It first debuted in 1997 and has been running for 26 years now. The original cast included John Vickery as Scar, Samuel E. Wright as Mufasa, Jason Raize as Simba, and more.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Grease (Original Production) (1972 – 1980)

Before the film version of Grease happened, the musical arrived in 1972 and ran for an impressive eight years on Broadway. The original production had cast members such as Barry Bostwick as Danny and Carole Demas as Sandy. There was a 1994 revival, but it wasn't nearly as successful as the first run.

(Image credit: Sony)

Rent (1996 – 2008)

Rent was an iconic musical written by Jonathan Larson. It featured some of the best Broadway talent to date, detailing the story of young artists living in Manhattan's East Village during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The original Broadway production included Anthony Rapp as Mark Cohen, Adam Pascal as Roger Davis, Idina Menzel as Maureen Johnson, and more, several of whom reprised their roles in the film adaptation.

(Image credit: Photo by George Karger/Getty Images)

Life With Father (1939 – 1947)

Life with Father was an older play in the earlier days of Broadway about Clarence Day, a father (written by Clarence Day, himself). The show is the longest-running Broadway non-musical and ran for eight years. The original production starred Howard Lindsay as Father, Dorothy Stickney as Vinnie Day, Teresa Wright as Mary Skinner, and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tobacco Road (1933 – 1941)

Tobacco Road is a play from Broadway in the 1930s based on the novel of the same name's novel and is the second-longest-running non-musical on Broadway. The play details the life of Tobacco farmers suffering from poverty. The original cast comprised Henry Hull, Margaret Wycherly, Maude Odell, and Dean Jagger.

(Image credit: MGM)

Cats (1982 – 2000)

Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote Cats, a sung-through musical that received a film adaptation in 2019 that was less than stellar, but the production itself is fantastic. It follows the story of cats who look to be picked as the "Jellicle choice" to receive a new life. The musical ran for eighteen years. The original production included Donna King as Bombalurina, Ken Ard as Macavity, Betty Buckley as Grizabella, and more.

(Image credit: CBS)

Hello, Dolly! (Original Production) (1964 – 1970)

Hello, Dolly! follows the story of a matchmaker who goes to Yonkers to find a match for a miserable, unmarried millionaire, which seems impossible. The original production ran for six years, and the cast included Carol Channing as Dolly Gallagher Levi, David Burns as Horace Vandergelder, Charles Nelson Reilly as Cornelius Hackl, and more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jersey Boys (2005 – 2015)

Running for ten years, Jersey Boys was a jukebox musical with music from The Four Seasons, which tells the story of the success and breakup of the band. The original cast was composed of John Lloyd Young as Frankie Vallie, Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio, and J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

My Fair Lady (Original Production) (1956 – 1962)

My Fair Lady ran for six years and follows the story of a young woman who takes speech lessons to pass as a lady. The original cast consisted of Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins, among others, and won six Tony Awards. Rex Harrison reprised his role in the film adaptation.

(Image credit: HBO)

A Chorus Line (1975 – 1990)

A Chorus Line ran for fifteen years and centers on seventeen Broadway dancers who are all auditioning to be a part of one chorus line that would take their career to the next level. The original production starred several big names, including Robert LuPone, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop, Sammy Williams, and more.

(Image credit: Fox)

Hairspray (2002 – 2009)

Hairspray is a musical about a young woman who dreams of dancing on a TV show, and when she gets her chance, she uses her new fame for change. The original production on Broadway ran for seven years and starred Marissa Jaret Winokur as Tracy, Harvey Fierstein as Edna, Matthew Morrison as Link Larkin, and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Morena Brengola/Getty Images)

Mamma Mia! (2001 – 2015)

Mamma Mia! was a jukebox musical that used the music of ABBA! to tell the story of a young woman inviting three men, whom she presumed could be her father, to her wedding to walk her down the aisle. The original Broadway production ran for fourteen years and starred Louise Pitre as Donna, Judy Kaye as Rosie, Karen Mason as Tanya, and Tina Maddigan as Sophie.

(Image credit: Embassy Pictures)

Fiddler On The Roof (Original Production) (1964 – 1972)

Fiddler on the Roof initially ran for eight years and follows Teyve, a Jewish milkman, and his life with his three daughters who wish to marry for love. The original production starred Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova, Joanna Merlin, Julia Migenes, Austin Pendleton, and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Ryan Miller/Getty Images)

Mary Poppins (2006 – 2013)

Based on one of Julie Andrews's best movies, Mary Poppins, and the children's books of the same name, the Broadway production is about the nanny, Mary Poppins, and her magical powers that help children. The original Broadway production ran for seven years and starred Ashley Brown as Mary Poppins, Gavin Lee as Bert, and Daniel Jenkins as George Banks.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Wicked (2003 – Present)

Wicked is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and has been running for twenty years. The original production starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristen Chenoweth as Glinda and a Wicked film adaptation in 2024.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Miss Saigon (Original Production) (1991 – 2001)

The Broadway production of Miss Saigon is based on the opera Madame Butterfly and follows the story of an Asian woman and her American lover during the Vietnam War. The original Broadway production ran for ten years and starred Lea Salonga as Kim, Jonathan Pryce as the Engineer, and Willy Falk as Chris.

(Image credit: Photo by Janette Pellegrini/WireImage)

Avenue Q (2003 – 2009)

Avenue Q is a parody of Sesame Street but is very adult and talks about real-life problems that involve serious topics. The original Broadway production ran for six years before moving to Off-Broadway. The original cast included John Tartaglia, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jordan Felber, Anne Harada, and Jennifer Barnhart.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Hamilton (2015 – Present)

Created by epic lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is a musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton. It was immensely successful and continues to run in its eighth year. The original Hamilton cast included Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and more.

Hamilton 8.3/10 Watch at DisneyPlus

(Image credit: ABC)

Beauty And The Beast (1994 – 2007)

Based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Beauty and the Beast is about a young man turned into a beast who must learn to love to turn back into a human. The production ran for thirteen years, and the original cast included Susan Egan, Terrence Mann, Burke Moses, Gary Beach, Beth Fowler, and more.

(Image credit: FX)

Kinky Boots (2013 – 2019)

Kinky Boots ran for six years and tells the story of a young man who inherited a shoe factory from his father and teams up with a drag queen to produce a line of shoes to save the business from going under. The original production included actors such as Billy Porter as Lola, Stark Sands as Charlie Price, and Annaleigh Ashford as Lauren.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (2018 – Present)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been running for five years on Broadway and is considered a sequel to the Harry Potter films and books, telling the story of Harry's child, Albus Severus Potter. It stars Jamie Parker, Paul Thornley, Poppy Miller, Anthony Boyle, and more.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Producers (2001 – 2007)

The Producers is based on the film of the same name, which tells the story of two theatrical producers who attempt to get rich by overselling Broadway musicals, but the catch is that they're all doomed not to do well. Ka-ching! The original Broadway cast included Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Cady Huffman, and Gary Beach, among others.

(Image credit: Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

42nd Street (Original Production) (1980 – 1989)

42nd Street originally came out in 1980 and ran for nine years. The play is based on the 1933 film of the same name and tells the story of a cast on Broadway during the time of The Great Depression. The original cast comprised stars such as Wanda Richert, Lee Roy Reams, Tammy Grimes, Carole Cooke, Jerry Orbach, and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2014 – 2019)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ran for five years and was a jukebox musical that told the story of Carole King and her rise to fame. The original Broadway production featured the voice talents of Jessie Mueller, Jake Epstein, Anika Larsen, and Jeb Brown, among others.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Les Misérables (Original Production) (1987 – 2003)

Les Misérables is probably one of the most well-known musicals of all time, and it ran for an impressive sixteen years. The production was based on the book of the same name and told the story of Jean Valjean, a former prisoner who breaks his parole and starts a new life taking care of a young girl, which later involves him in the French Revolution.

The original Broadway production included stars such as Colm Wilkinson, Terrence Mann, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn, Frances Ruffelle, and Leo Burmester, among others. It was later turned into a film adaptation in 2013, which I've rewatched and had some opinions on – the stage musical is better.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oklahoma! (Original Production) (1943 – 1948)

Oklahoma! was a stage musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs. It details the story of a young farm girl who has to choose between two suitors of different lifestyles. The original Broadway production ran for five years and starred Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts, Howard da Silva, Betty Garde, Celeste Holm, and more.

(Image credit: Noble Steed Music)

Rock Of Ages (2009 – 2015)

Rock of Ages ran for six years and is a jukebox musical that follows the story of two wannabe rockers who get close while working together in a bar in Los Angeles. The original Broadway cast included Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Mitchell Jarvis, Wesley Taylor, Lauren Molina and more.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Book Of Mormon (2011 – Present)

The Book of Mormon hails from the South Park creators Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone and follows the story of two Mormon missionaries assigned to Africa to preach the word of Jesus Christ. The musical has run for twelve years, and the original Broadway production included Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Potts, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, and Lewis Cleale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annie (Original Production) (1977 – 1983)

Annie is based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie and ran for six years. It tells the story of little orphan Annie, a young girl who lives in an orphanage when Oliver Warbucks changed her life. The original cast was Andrea McArdle, Reid Shelton, Dorothy Loudon, Sandy Faison, Robert Fitch, and Barbara Erwin.

(Image credit: Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Aladdin (2014 – Present)

Aladdin is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name and follows the story of the titular character, Aladdin, as he makes three wishes from a Genie to win Princess Jasmine's heart. The Broadway production has run for nine years so far, and the original cast included Adam Jacobs, James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Jonathan Freeman, Clifton Davis, and more.

These musicals are genuinely out of this world and impressive to have run for so long, and there will be even more to add to this list as time goes on. I feel like singing a song now.