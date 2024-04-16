Candace Cameron Bure, Derek Hough And More Reach Out After Hallmark Stars Alexa And Carlos PenaVega’s Daughter Dies During Birth

Through the years, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have been incredibly candid with the public about aspects of their lives. From moving the PenaVega clan out of Hollywood to letting God into their lives, they’ve held nothing back. That desire to be transparent continued this week, as the two Hallmark actors announced some tragic news. The two had been expecting a fourth child, a daughter, and confirmed that their little girl was stillborn. In the wake of the announcement, Candace Cameron Bure, Derek Hogue and a number of other stars have been reaching out with words of support.

The PenaVegas announced the news through a joint statement that was shared to their Instagram accounts. They explained that their daughter, Indy, was ultimately “born at rest” following a “beautiful and peaceful” delivery. The two then went on to describe their little one and open up about the mixture of emotions they’ve been feeling:

There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her. We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change.

Alexa (35) and Carlos (34) PenaVega and their family have since received an immense amount of support. As of this writing, the post has nearly 330,000 likes and a plethora of comments from fans and celebrities alike. Among the latter category is Candace Cameron Bure, who's a veteran of Hallmark movies, like the couple. The actress sought to provide comfort by sharing the following words of encouragement:

We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite ❤️❤️❤️. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!

Derek Hough, who performed alongside Mrs. PenaVega on Dancing with the Stars years ago, weighed in as well. The dancer and choreographer, whose wife has been recovering from skull surgery, sent his condolences and spoke highly of the sentiments the couple shared:

Your words breathe Beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss 🙏🏼 May your hearts be filled with comfort ❤️

Another person who reached out to the couple is Daryl Sabara, who co-starred alongside Alexa PenaVega in the Spy Kids movies. He shared a sentimental message for his on-screen sister:

Love you so so much ❤️

A number of others penned messages after seeing the couple’s announcement, too. Julianne Hough and Lindsay Arnold of DWTS shared responses as did Carlos PenaVega’s band, Big Time Rush, as well as bandmate James Maslow. You can take a look at their reactions and others below:

Praying and sending you and your family love and light! My deepest condolences 🤍🕊️ - Julianne Hough

I am so so sorry for your loss 🫶 sending prayers of comfort and peace to you all 🫶 - Lindsay Arnold

Our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family. We love you and you're in our hearts always. Rest in peace, sweet angel. - Big Time Rush

Here for you guys. Can’t imagine what you’re going through ❤️❤️ - James Maslow

So so sorry Alexa and Carlos, can’t begin to imagine what this loss feels like. You are held, loved, and protected and you know that. Praying your pain away 🙏🏼🪽 - Daniella Monet

Oh man. So sorry to hear. 💜💜💜💜 - Devon Werkheiser

The PenaVegas, who signed a new Hallmark deal in 2022, began dating in late 2012 and ultimately tied the knot in 2014. Together, they’re also the parents of 2-year-old daughter Rio as well as two sons: 4-year-old Kingston and 6-year-old Ocean. Carlos and Alexa confirmed in November 2023 that they were expecting another child. From there, they chronicled their latest pregnancy journey on their YouTube channel, La Vida PenaVega.

It’s extremely unfortunate that the Alexa, Carlos and the PenaVega family are currently going through such a difficult situation. What they’re message seems to indicate, though, is that they’re leaning on their faith and each other as they navigate their reality. It’s also more than evident that they have a steady support system that includes a host of friends. One would hope that they’ll continue to be the case as time goes on. At present, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the PenaVegas at this time.