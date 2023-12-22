Derek Hough Shares His 'Immense Relief' And 'Overwhelming Joy' In Update About Wife Hayley Erbert's Skull Surgery
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got some good news.
Derek Hough would normally be making news following a new season of Dancing with the Stars for his work as pro dancer-turned-judge, but that's not the case this year due to wife Hayley Erbert's recent medical emergency. In early December, just months after the two got married, Erbert was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel following a tour performance with her husband. Now, in the wake of her most recent skull surgery, Hough has shared a positive update on his wife's condition.
Hayley Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy earlier this month, which is a type of surgery that removes a portion of the skull. She and her husband received an outpouring of well-wishes from supporters, including a number of Dancing with the Stars alums. Now, not long after Hough opened up about his wife's recovery and upcoming surgery, Erbert underwent a cranioplasty, which is a procedure to repair the skull. Her husband took to Instagram to share a message and an update:
Derek Hough went on to express his "sincere appreciation" to the "exceptional medical team," specifically naming a Dr. Mai who performed the cranioplasty as well as Hayley Erbert's initial emergency surgery. He also shared that he and his wife are "profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers" that they've received, saying that the support has been a "source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time." Among those openly showing support was Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro, who urged others to "put love in your heart." Hough continued:
Hough shared a photo of him at his wife's bedside along with the message, and it's a touching image that conveys what they're going through without actually showing her in her state of recovery. Take a look, and read his full message:
Just as Hough and Erbert received support in all the earlier updates on her condition, plenty of people had messages for them in the comment section of his latest post. Kenny Ortega, legendary choreographer and one-time DWTS guest judge, wrote:
Hayley Erbert is also part of the Dancing with the Stars family after performing as a member of the dance troupe, and plenty of celebs and pros from DWTS had messages for her and Derek Hough as well. Violinist Lindsey Stirling, who competed in Season 25 and earned second place, wrote:
Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who performed in the recent Season 32 alongside Brady Bunch veteran Barry Williams, also had lots of love for the couple in their difficult time:
Rylee Arnold, who made her DWTS pro debut in Season 32 after following in the footsteps of older sister Lindsay Arnold, had some lovely words and emojis for Hough and Erbert:
Chrishell Stause, who made a splash a DWTS celebrity dancer in Season 29, showed her love for the couple, along with a hope that Hayley Erbert is on the road to recovery:
Jenna Johnson, who performed with supermodel Tyson Beckford in Season 32 opposite husband Val Chmerkovskiy with eventual winner Xochitl Gomez, had a touching message of her own:
Sasha Farber had a solid run in DWTS Season 32 as partner to actress Alyson Hannigan, and didn't need any words to express his support for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. He posted:
Longtime pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, who contributed to DWTS Season 32 as a mentor to younger sister Rylee, also used emojis to express her support for Hough and Erbert:
We can only hope that the positive updates continue from Derek Hough as Hayley Erbert continues recovery from her medical emergency. Whatever the future holds for them, it's clear that they have plenty of support from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities.
