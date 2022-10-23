Hallmark Stars Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Speak Out After Signing New Deal With The Network

As Hallmark stars leave the network for rival company Great American Family, a fan-favorite duo is staying on the fan-favorite network! Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have inked a new deal with the company, and that's a development that's sure to delight viewers. Amid the news, the married stars also spoke out about their decision to stay.

The two stars have closed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media, according to Deadline. Alexa PenaVega has been appearing in the entertainment company's movies since 2014, while husband Carlos kicked off his stint with the company in 2017. Their most recent flick together, Love in the Limelight, premiered this past August as part of the channel's Fall Into Love lineup. The couple released a joint statement, in which they expressed their excitement over the deal and shed light on why they re-upped:

Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years, they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers, all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set! Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family-friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much. Hallmark is special, and we are looking forward to many more projects together.

Based on their prior experiences with the network, one can definitely understand why they'd be eager to stay. Chances are they'll be able to do quite a bit, thanks to this new agreement. Perhaps they can star in a brand-new Hallmark franchise together or perhaps lead a follow-up to the Picture Perfect mysteries. Either way, it's just good to know that they're staying put.

Currently, the PenaVegas also have business ventures that don't involve the family-oriented channel. Carlos is back to making music with Big Time Rush and will continue the group’s comeback tour in February of next year following their summer tour. And while Alexa has made a number of TV movies as of late, she also lent her voice to Nickelodeon’s animated series The Casagrandes -- alongside Carlos -- for its three-season run. This past summer, the singer and Spy Kids star also released a book, What if Love is the Point?

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are just the latest to ink new deals with Hallmark in the midst of the GAF talent acquisitions. Lacey Chabert signed an overall deal with the company earlier this year and opened up about the most rewarding part about her work with the corporation. (She loves hearing fans’ stories.) Brennan Elliot also signed a deal, as did a few others, meaning that the network still has a sizable amount of notable stars in its corner.

All the while, fans are getting ready for the media company's beloved Christmas movie season, as it has a plethora of new holiday flicks on the way. It’s likely that the PenaVegas’ deal will come with a holiday flick or two, but it doesn’t seem like that will be happening this year.

Although we don't currently have specifics on Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's upcoming projects, they surely have some exciting things planned! Fingers crossed that we get more movies that see the two acting together. And while you wait for news on that front, you can read up on the movies that are headed to Hallmark soon.